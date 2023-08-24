"There's no harm in picking a player from T20 format to one-day format" - Saba Karim backs Tilak Varma to succeed on the back of early success

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes that Tilak Varma will translate his form from the shortest format to ODI cricket without much difficulty. The youngster was a surprise inclusion in Team India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup, considering that he has not played a single ODI so far.

Tilak made his international debut during the tour of West Indies where he had a promising set of outings in the five-match T20I series. Team India's current need for middle-order batters, particularly left-handed ones, has made him a prized commodity, resulting in him being fast-tracked into the ODI setup.

Saba opined that performance in T20 cricket can certainly be considered while selecting the ODI squad.

"At times, the selectors and the team management can back a player after what they have seen in the ground. There's no harm in picking a player from T20 format to One-day format. One should also not forget that Tilak has had some kind of experience in List A matches," he e said on Jio Cinema.

He has played about 12-15 (25) games and averages about 50 which means he knows what to do in one-day cricket. For him to transition from T20 to one-day cricket should not take too long because of the experience he has had. At times, selectors go by that kind of criterion," Saba added.

Tilak Varma made his List A debut in 2019 and has since played 25 matches, scoring 1236 runs at an average of 56.18 and a strike rate of 101.64.

"It tells that the selection committee and the team management really believe in him" - Saba Karim on Tilak Varma's inclusion in the 2023 Asia Cup squad and Asian Games squad

Tilak Varma's rise to fame began with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians (MI). After being roped in by the five-time winners during the 2022 mega-auction, he scored 397 runs in his maiden season and followed it up with 343 runs in the 2023 edition, to mark a strong start.

Apart from the upcoming Asia Cup, he has also been included in the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led squad for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Saba Karim opined that the team management views Tilak as a future all-format player.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for Tilak. For him to experience the dressing room, for him to understand the intricacies of international cricket, how to prepare in different conditions, it will come in very handy," he explained.

"It's a very good buildup for Tilak. Whether he is part of the World Cup squad or not, whether he gets an opportunity here (Asia Cup) or not, irrespective of all that, for him to be given an opportunity, looking at his T20 performance speaks a lotIt tells that the selection committee and the team management really believe in him. It tells us that he can become a future all-format player," Saba continued.

Should Tilak chip in with credible performances in the Asia Cup, if given an opportunity, then there is a strong chance he may feature in the bilateral series against Australia as well as the all-important ODI World Cup later this year.