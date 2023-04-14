"There’s no interest in the series" - Abdul Razzaq hits out at New Zealand players for playing in IPL 2023 over touring Pakistan

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq isn't impressed with the Kiwi first-choice cricketers missing the limited-overs series in Pakistan for IPL 2023.

The former cricketer reckons that the Test series contested this year was exciting to watch as New Zealand brought a strong team.

With the likes of Devon Conway, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and a few others choosing to play in IPL 2023, the selectors had to send plenty of fringe players. In Kane Williamson's absence, Tom Latham will lead them in both formats.

Speaking to Geo News, Razzaq lamented the lack of interest in the series due to New Zealand's weak squad:

"Firstly, New Zealand should’ve travelled with their strongest squad. Some went to IPL, some were unfit. There’s no interest in the series. When we played Tests, it was their full-strength squad and we saw exciting games."

After playing a weakened team in the three-game T20I series against Afghanistan, Pakistan announced a full-strength squad to face the Black Caps.

The likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have returned.

"I don’t know how these guys can get NOCs to play in leagues" - Abdul Razzaq

The 43-year-old claimed that playing for the national team should always come first and took aim at NZC for allowing their players to go play in the IPL.

He elaborated:

"They don’t have strong players right now. It feels similar to the team we sent when we played against Afghanistan. Their terms and conditions are different, their players are busy in IPL. I don’t know how these guys can get NOCs to play in leagues. The first priority is always the national team. It’s very strange that they’ve travelled with a young team."

The Kiwis won the ODI series against Pakistan in their backyard earlier this year and will hope to repeat that feat. The tourists will partake in five T20Is and as many ODIs.

