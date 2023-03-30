"There's a lot of hungry boys this summer to beat the Aussies" - England seamer Ollie Robinson

England seamer Ollie Robinson has revealed their side is raring to beat Australia in the upcoming Ashes series on home soil to regain the urn. The Sussex seamer also highlighted his desire to put his record right in the Ashes series after an underwhelming 2021-22 leg in Australia.

Although the right-arm seamer struggled with fitness issues in the previous Ashes series, he did a decent job in the four Tests he played. The 29-year-old picked up 11 wickets at 25.55 and returned during the home series against South Africa last year with a fitter and leaner body.

Reflecting on the Ashes series Down Under, Robinson felt he let himself down and his teammates shared the same sentiment, making them even more hungry for the upcoming contest. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"There's definitely a desire there still, a hunger to put it right. I felt when I got back from that trip I didn't leave it all out there and I'd let myself down and the side down a little bit. So it's definitely something I want to put right and there's a few fellas in that position as well. So there's a lot of hungry boys this summer to beat the Aussies again."

England haven't held the Ashes urn since 2015 when they beat Australia on home soil. Their arch-rivals have won two of the last three series, with the 2019 leg in England resulting in a draw, thanks largely to Steve Smith's monumental efforts with the bat.

"We feel like we can really stick one on them" - Ollie Robinson

England cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Robinson further claimed that England's entertaining and attacking brand of cricket worldwide has them primed to beat Australia comfortably, adding:

"I think the cricket we're playing at the moment makes it such an exciting time to play them. We've been dominating teams in all conditions for 12 months now. In England we dominated, in Pakistan we dominated and in New Zealand we played most of the cricket for nine days and lost on the last day because we probably weren't quite there. But I think the way we're playing cricket, we feel like we can really stick one on them and win the series comfortably."

The 2023 Ashes series begins on June 16 at Edgbaston.

