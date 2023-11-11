“There’s so much wrong with this” – Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy reacts to his wicketkeeping skills ahead of 2023 World Cup semifinal vs SA

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy, who is a wicketkeeper-batter, recently trolled her husband for his keeping skills.

The response came as the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a clip of Starc keeping during a practice session ahead of Australia’s last 2023 World Cup league game against Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday (November 11).

The ICC asked Healy to share her thoughts on Starc’s keeping skills. The latter, however, wasn’t all that impressed.

ICC captioned the post:

“Thoughts?” while tagging Healy.

Healy replied:

“There’s so much wrong with this…”

For the unversed, Starc has been rested for the final league game against Bangladesh. Sean Abbott has replaced him in the playing XI.

The Aussies have already qualified for the semifinals and will lock horns with South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16.

“Fraught with Danger” – Former cricketers caution Mitchell Starc ahead of AUS vs SA 2023 World Cup semifinal clash

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has warned Mitchell Starc against wicketkeeping ahead of the 2023 World Cup semifinals. The cricketer-turned-commentator said, as quoted by Fox Sports:

“I know he’s probably getting keeping lessons at home from (wife) Alyssa Healy. He was actually wicketkeeping this morning to the quick bowlers, and I thought, ‘That is fraught with danger’."

Doull continued:

“You’ve got a couple of games left in the World Cup, and you’ve got the gloves on wicketkeeping to the quicks. If you get one on the finger, I just didn’t think that was overly smart.”

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden also criticized Starc’s move. He said:

“You’re having the day off, the last thing you want to do is break a finger.”

Expand Tweet

In the 2023 World Cup, Starc has taken 10 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 6.55. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cups, with 59 scalps, only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (68) and Glenn McGrath (71).

Mitchell Starc enjoys a decent record against South Africa in ODIs, with 21 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 5.61.

