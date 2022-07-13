"There's no need to panic at all" - Jos Buttler optimistic despite 10-wicket drubbing in 1st ODI against India

England skipper Jos Buttler is optimistic about making a comeback in the second ODI despite his side's humiliating loss in the first ODI against India at The Oval on Tuesday. The keeper-batter stated that the hosts need not panic and that batting is still their 'super strength'.

England's batting line-up capitulated against India's terrific swing bowling performance as they folded for 110 in just 25.2 overs. Three out of the top four English batters registered ducks as Jasprit Bumrah took six scalps. Buttler top-scored with 30 as England reached three figures when it seemed unlikely they would.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Buttler stated that England will apply the learnings from the loss and trust the players in the dressing room to turn it around. He also noted that their batting line-up has been their strength over the past few years.

The England captain said:

"We'll try and learn from it as much as we can but we'll stick to what we know and there's huge trust in that dressing room that there are brilliant players in there. You look at the names of the guys in there, they are some of the best players we've had so there's no need to panic at all and not much time to dwell on it either.

"If I look back over the past five or six years, batting has been our super strength in this form of the game."

England's bowling line-up also couldn't create the impact that India made as the visitors got over the line in 18.4 overs. Rohit Sharma, who sizzled in the T20 series, scored and unbeaten 76 off 58 balls with six fours and five sixes.

"We need to be positive, get back out there and put things right when we play on Thursday" - Jos Buttler

England will have to win the second game to keep the series alive. (Credits: Getty)

Buttler further claimed such days are hard to take, but conceded that England won't be panicking and promised to bounce back strongly.

He added:

"You certainly don't want days like that to come, and they do come few and far between, but today's one of those days and it's tough to take. It's certainly key not to panic, not to look too much into it and find too many faults. India bowled fantastically well and we didn't manage to deal with that as well as we'd have liked."

England's batting was also the reason behind their loss in the three-match T20I series preceding the 50-over fixtures. They will be keen to get everything right on Thursday at Lord's.

