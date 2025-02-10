"There's nothing to think about or discuss" - Indian all-rounder's huge statement on Rohit Sharma after IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has lauded skipper Rohit Sharma for his century in the second ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The hosts sealed the three-match series with a four-wicket win, as the captain scored 119 runs off 90 balls to be declared the Player of the Match.

In a post-match press conference, Jadeja showered praise on Rohit, saying no one in the dressing room was worried about his form and that it was a matter of one inning for him to find his groove again.

“In the dressing room, we’re not worried at all. He’s such a big player that he knows how to get back in form. It was just matter of one inning," Jadeja said (via Indian Express).

Trending

Talking about Rohit Sharma's knock, Jadeja said it did not feel like the Indian skipper had not scored runs coming into the second ODI. He added that Rohit played some confident shots and that his return to form ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy was important for India.

"It didn’t feel like he has not scored runs in the last few innings. It was a smooth knock and played some confident shots. Sometimes it’s just about one or two innings. If one or two innings go well, it’s a good thing. Him getting back in the form before the Champions Trophy is important for us. I think it’s excellent for the team," Jadeja reckoned.

The all-rounder also opined that there was nothing to discuss about Rohit Sharma's game. The star batter has been subjected to severe criticism for his poor form in recent times. However, Jadeja backed him, saying:

“Obviously, he knows what his game is. There’s nothing to think about or discuss.”

Rohit Sharma's ton helps India seal ODI series against England

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front in the second ODI in Cuttack. He set the tone as the hosts successfully chased down 305 runs with four wickets to spare.

Rohit slammed 119 runs off just 90 balls, including 12 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 132.22. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his sensational display with the bat.

India won the first ODI in Nagpur by four wickets. As a result of their win in Cuttack, they have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The final ODI will be played on Wednesday, February 12, in Ahmedabad. India will aim to complete a whitewash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news