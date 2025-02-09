"There's no replacement" - Fans react to Ravindra Jadeja's impactful spell in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja delivered an impactful bowling performance at the Barabati Stadium in the second ODI of the three-match series against England on February 9. The left-arm spinner registered impressive bowling figures of 10-1-35-3.

Jadeja provided India with a massive breakthrough, sending the well-set opener Ben Duckett back for 65 in the 16th over. The southpaw attempted to play a lofted shot to a tossed-up delivery outside the off stump. However, he failed to get the desired distance and was caught by Hardik Pandya at long-on.

The crafty spinner struck again to send another England half-centurion packing as he got the better of Joe Root for the second time in as many outings. The ace batter was dismissed for 69 in the 43rd over, getting caught by Virat Kohli at long-off. This was the 13th time that Jadeja dismissed Root in international cricket.

Trending

Jadeja finished his spell by getting rid of Jamie Overton, who was caught at mid-off by Shubman Gill while trying to up the ante. The 36-year-old has looked in stellar bowling form so far in this series. He has bagged six wickets across two outings. It is worth mentioning that he has conceded just two fours in 19 overs and has a stunning economy rate of 3.21.

Jadeja earned widespread praise on social media for his bowling exploits in Cuttack. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans expressed their delight at Ravindra Jadeja showing glimpses of his vintage self.

"Jadeja is finally bowling like Jadeja again! Gone are the darts—this is the Test-match wizard at work, attacking with control & purpose. What a spell," wrote a fan.

"Jadeja at the age of 36 is still the best spinner for India in ODIs. He was the best spinner for India even in 2023 WC and now in this series too. We can criticise him for his batting but still there's no replacement for his bowling," commented another.

Ravindra Jadeja!!! What accuracy, What control in his bowling certainly at his peak," chimed in yet another.

England were bundled out for 304, with Duckett and Root being the top performers with the bat. While Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, and Harshit Rana claimed one wicket each.

Ravindra Jadeja has a spectacular ODI record against England

Ravindra Jadeja's imperious run against England in ODIs continued as he bowled back-to-back impactful spells in the ongoing three-match series. During the first fixture, he surpassed James Anderson to top the list of the most wickets by a bowler in India-England ODIs.

The veteran bowler has 45 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 22.51 against the English team in the 50-over format. He reached yet another significant milestone during his three-wicket haul in the opening encounter, becoming the fifth Indian bowler to complete 600 international wickets.

Jadeja's form is a wonderful sign for the Men in Blue ahead of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. He was also part of India's 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news