"There’s a romance to it" - Kane Williamson reveals why he loves Test cricket the most

New Zealand's premier Test batter Kane Williamson has iterated that he loves red-ball cricket the most. The classy right-handed batter stated that there is romance attached to it and one must have the ability to grind it out for long periods.

Williamson is arguably one of the best Test batters of the present generation, having accumulated 7909 runs in 93 Tests and 53.80 with 27 centuries. The former captain's latest century came against Sri Lanka in Christchurch, ushering the Kiwis to a thrilling win on day five.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS What was Kane Williamson thinking during the final moments of the first Test? Williamson speaks to media in Wellington ahead of the 2nd Test at the Basin Reserve starting on Friday 🏏 #NZvSL What was Kane Williamson thinking during the final moments of the first Test? Williamson speaks to media in Wellington ahead of the 2nd Test at the Basin Reserve starting on Friday 🏏 #NZvSL https://t.co/kdHjGMcHFb

The Tauranga-born cricketer remarked that Test cricket stands above all as it involves taking small steps day by day and finding a way out of difficult situations.

As quoted by stuff.co.nz, the 32-year-old said:

"It’s still very much enjoyable to be part of all the formats of the game and nice to be challenged in that way, but test cricket, it’s special. There’s a romance to it and a bond to working really hard for a long time, committing to what’s in front of you, taking small steps for five days and ending up in some of the situations that we've found ourselves in."

The second Test against England in Wellington also saw him surpass Ross Taylor to become New Zealand's leading run-getter in the format. During that Test, he scored 132 as the Kiwis scripted a nail-biting one-run victory.

"Test centuries are special" - Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson batting against Sri Lanka. (Image Credits: Getty)

While Kane Williamson claimed that centuries are critical, he feels the contributions of all five days must be acknowledged. He added:

"Test centuries are special but when you sit in the dressing room afterwards you don't sit and think about yourself, you think about the five days and the contributions that were made throughout that should all be acknowledged in the same way."

Ross Taylor @RossLTaylor Congratulations Kane for becoming NZ’s highest Test run-scorer. This achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication to Test Cricket, of which I was privy to for a number of years. Here’s to many more Congratulations Kane for becoming NZ’s highest Test run-scorer. This achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication to Test Cricket, of which I was privy to for a number of years. Here’s to many more 🍷

Meanwhile, New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the second Test in Wellington, starting on March 17th.

