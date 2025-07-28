"There's a roundabout named 'Satrasta'" - Former India batter proposes naming road after Ravindra Jadeja amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 28, 2025 14:58 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Ravindra Jadeja smashed his 5th Test century in the 4th Test against England. [Getty Images]

Former India captain Ajay Jadeja has proposed a popular traffic circle in Ravindra Jadeja’s hometown, Jamnagar in Gujarat, to be renamed after the all-rounder. The proposal came following his heroics in the drawn fourth Test against England in Manchester. Notably, the southpaw continued his red-hot form, becoming the only Indian player to score two centuries in England by a number six or below batter.

For the unversed, Sat Rasta is a significant traffic circle in Jamnagar. Located near the Digvijay Plot area, it is also known as Seven Road Junction. The major intersection is used for community activities like playing cricket, football, learning to drive, and gathering for locals. An annual fair also takes place at the Sat Rasta. The location is currently named after Gujarati Jain businessman Meghji Pethraj Shah, a former member of the Rajya Sabha.

It’s worth mentioning that former India captain Anil Kumble holds a traffic junction in Bengaluru. The name was rechristened from Oriental Circle to Anil Kumble Circle following his stunning bowling performance, 10/74 against Pakistan in 1999.

Ajay Jadeja, who also comes from Jamnagar, said on Sony Sports Network (via YouTube channel):

“7:30 – From where he comes, there’s a roundabout named ‘Satrasta.’ The kind of all-rounder he is, that should be renamed after Ravindra Jadeja.”
The cricketer-turned-commentator further lavished praise on Jadeja for maintaining his World No.1 status in ICC Test rankings over the last few years. He continued:

“8:12 – One player who came whatever way but has gotten better and better will go towards the greatest. In terms of batting, he is nowhere near anyone ever since his comeback after his knee injury. The most underrated. He has been World No.1 all-rounder over the last 3-4 years. He will use his sword and we will name ‘Satrasta’ after him… Never seen a better all-rounder than him.”
“Don’t go with Jadeja’s age” – Former India cricketer’s massive praise for Ravindra Jadeja

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra further lauded Ravindra Jadeja for maintaining his fitness standards over the last decade. The coach-cum-commentator also credited the 36-year-old for going from strength to strength with the bat. Nehra said in the same video:

“6:52 – You don’t go with Jadeja’s age. Ever since he joined the team, he is fit in terms of batting, bowling, and fielding. And batting has only gotten better for him.”

Notably, Ravindra Jadeja has amassed 454 runs in eight innings at an average of 113.50, including a ton and four half-centuries, in the ongoing five-match series against England.

