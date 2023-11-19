"There is the stubbornness in wanting my spot and wanting to win games for Australia" - Adam Zampa 

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa has reflected on his journey so far that has led him to become the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. He has played a massive role in Australia's turnaround, leading to the final against the Men in Blue at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Zampa's campaign did not start off on the right note. He was far from his best during the initial matches of the league-stage stage, but once he started to pick up some rhythm, there was no stopping him. He already has the second-highest tally by a spinner in the World Cup and has an opportunity to go past Muttiah Muralidaran's record 23-wicket tally in the final.

Crediting his stubbornness and resilience equally with his skill for his performances, Zampa told the Sydney Morning Herald:

“Like if someone thinks I’m not up for it, or someone says something about me that I disagree with, I’ll do whatever I can to try and prove them wrong."

“Then there is the stubbornness in wanting my spot and wanting to win games for Australia, naturally being really competitive and playing with pride. Pride in my performance and in playing for Australia and wanting to win games and win World Cups. There’s a will that’s been around for a long time,” he added.

The leg-spinner did not have an outing to remember in the World Cup semi-final encounter against South Africa. He was taken to the cleaners by the duo of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen and finished with figures of 0-55 off seven overs.

"I was always better at T20 and as a white-ball bowler generally" - Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has made 95 ODI and 73 T20I appearances for Australia to date, but a red-ball appearance has always eluded him. He has taken 111 wickets in 40 first-class matches at an average of 46.98.

He has not been in the scheme of things for Australia in Test cricket, with the likes of Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ashton Agar, and Mitchell Swepson largely dominating the circuit.

Zampa said about his red-ball bowling:

“I look back and wish that I hadn’t maybe played as much four-day cricket as I was back then, but it’s all led to what I am now as a cricketer, so I can’t really judge it too harshly.”

“It was just a tough time, the first part of my first-class career, but even back then I was able to adapt straight into white-ball cricket. I was always better at T20, and as a white-ball bowler generally. My List A [one-day] stuff was always really good for South Australia, and even when I was younger with NSW. Naturally, I was just better at it,” he concluded.

Will Adam Zampa play a huge role in the 2023 ODI World Cup final? Let us know what you think.