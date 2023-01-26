"There is no talk about the opportunity" - Hardik Pandya confirms Shubman Gill will start in 1st T20I vs NZ

India's T20I captain Hardik Pandya confirmed that Shubman Gill will start in the team for the first T20I against New Zealand on Friday, January 27.

Gill has been phenomenal with the bat since the start of 2023. He scored three centuries, including a maiden double-hundred (208) against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad. The 23-year-old became the youngest player to hit a double-ton in the history of men's ODIs.

The youngster has amassed 567 runs in six ODIs this year at an impressive average of 113.40. Gill also made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in Mumbai to commence the new calendar year.

Although Gill managed just 58 runs in three matches against Sri Lanka, Hardik guaranteed the Punjab player a spot in the first T20I versus New Zealand.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the first T20I, Hardik said:

"Shubman has done exceptionally well. So there is no talk about the opportunity, Shubman will start because of the way he is batting and was already there in the team (for Sri Lanka T20Is)."

"Those three games won't make any difference to them" - Hardik Pandya on NZ losing ODI series

India blanked the Black Caps 3-0 in the recently concluded ODIs to continue their stellar run in white-ball cricket. They eked out the first ODI by 12 runs despite Michael Bracewell's late onslaught (140 runs in 78 balls) in Hyderabad. India comprehensively beat the Kiwis in the next two games in Raipur and Indore to inflict a whitewash.

All-rounder Mitchell Santner will lead a young New Zealand squad in the upcoming T20I series in the absence of senior players like Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult.

However, Hardik said that India will have to showcase their best game to defeat the Kiwis at home.

He said:

"The efforts will be there to win as many matches as we can. But looking at New Zealand as a T20I side they are a great team. They are good in ODIs also even though they are not able to dictate the results but they always challenge you as a team. Like we saw in the first match in Hyderabad. Had they pulled off there then their confidence would have been different in the next two games."

Hardik added:

"We will try to win with our best efforts but at the same point of time we need to play a way better cricket to defeat them. They won't get roll over and those three games won't make any difference to them. Fresh start is important for the team."

India and New Zealand will play the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

