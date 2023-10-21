There have been times when Sachin Tendulkar has played Shoaib Akhtar like a spinner: S Sreesanth makes bold claim 

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth took a cheeky dig at Shoaib Akhtar after the former Pakistan speedster tried to tease the great Sachin Tendulkar through his post on X.

On the eve of India's 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan, Akhtar took to X and posted a picture of him celebrating in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowd back in 1999 after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar for a duck.

Here's what he wrote in the post:

"Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh (If you want to do something similar to this tomorrow, then keep calm)"

India won the game comfortably by seven wickets in Ahmedabad and continued their domination on Pakistan in World Cups with an 8-0 lead. Sachin Tendulkar, in his own classy way, replied to Shoaib Akhtar's tweet with a one-liner that was quite a savage response.

He wrote:

"My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha….😋 (My friend, I followed your advice and kept everything cool)"

If you take a dig at Sachin Tendulkar, we won't spare you: S Sreesanth to Shoaib Akhtar

Sreesanth, while speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, opened up on how Tendulkar used to dominate Shoaib Akhtar in most of the encounters when the duo faced off against each other. He was thrilled with the way Tendulkar responded to Akhtar's needless dig.

On this, Sreesanth stated:

"Shoaib Bhai why you always write like this where we can give back easily (laughs). He has dismissed Sachin Paaji once here and there. But there have been times when Sachin Paaji has played Shoaib Akhtar like a spinner. I am your big fan, but if you take a dig at Sachin Paaji, we won't spare you (smiles)."

The Men in Blue has now reached Dharamshala for a top-of-the-table clash against New Zealand, a team they haven't beaten in ICC events since 2003.