"There used to be a question mark over her strike rate always" - Reema Malhotra lauds Jemimah Rodrigues' knock in DC's WPL 2024 win vs MI

Reema Malhotra has lauded Jemimah Rodrigues for playing a match-winning knock in the Delhi Capitals' WPL 2024 clash against the Mumbai Indians in Delhi on Tuesday, March 5.

Rodrigues smashed an unbeaten 69 off just 33 deliveries as DC set MI a massive 193-run target. The hosts then restricted the defending champions to 163/8 to register a 29-run win and consolidate their position atop the points table.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Malhotra was asked about her thoughts on Jemimah Rodrigues' quickfire knock.

"There used to be a question mark over her strike rate always. However, I have never doubted her because I have seen her playing domestic cricket, especially this season. She has come after scoring a century. She played many such knocks there," she responded.

The former India player praised the Delhi Capitals middle-order batter for gauging the conditions before pressing the accelerator.

"The sort of knock she played today, only nine runs came off the first 10 balls. It means she was reading the pitch and the conditions. Reading the conditions is also an art and there she emerged as an artist," Malhotra elaborated.

Rodrigues scored only 13 runs off the first 14 deliveries she faced. The right-handed batter then smoked 56 runs off her next 19 balls.

"You needed technique, patience and skill to score runs on this pitch" - Reema Malhotra praises Jemimah Rodrigues' 'clever' approach

Jemimah Rodrigues struck eight fours and three sixes during her innings. [P/C: wplt20.com]

Reema Malhotra noted that Jemimah Rodrigues planned her innings meticulously.

"You needed technique, patience and skill to score runs on this pitch. If you are hasty and play high-risk cricket, you might have to pay for it here. We got to see shots all around the ground. Don't talk about her form, this player has a lot of class," she observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Mumbaikar adjusted her game to the low bounce on the Delhi surface.

"She read that the wicket was staying low. Two or three balls from Saika Ishaque stayed low but she let the ball come to her. She knew when to open the face of the bat. She looked a clever batter. She used the crease very well, whether it was the depth or going outside off-stump," Malhotra explained.

Malhotra pointed out that Rodrigues played with the bowlers' minds.

"She forced the bowlers to bowl to her strengths and not according to their field placements. She went outside off-stump, there weren't any fielders in the deep in the off side, the bowler chased her and she scored runs over point. This is called smart cricket," she elaborated.

Rodrigues walked out to bat when the Delhi Capitals were 79/2 after 9.3 overs. She stitched together crucial partnerships with Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen to ensure that the Mumbai Indians had a challenging target to chase.

