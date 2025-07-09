"There will be a fine of 10,000" - Suresh Raina's stunning revelation of Sachin Tendulkar's rule during 2011 World Cup

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina made an interesting revelation about a rule that Sachin Tendulkar had to foster team bonding during the 2011 World Cup. Raina appeared on the second episode of 'Taakat', a show on popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's channel.

Ad

Suresh Raina revealed that Sachin Tendulkar had made a rule where all the team members would have breakfast together at 7:45am, and anyone who was late would have to pay a fine of ₹10,000.

"It was a very special moment (2011 WC win). We were preparing from 2-3 years. The way Sachin and Gary Kirsten set the environment, the team has respect for each other no matter the result. It was important to stand by everyone. Sachin had made a rule for the 2011 WC team that morning everyone will have breakfast together at 7:45 AM. If anyone comes late there will be a fine of 10,000," he said. (12:13)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Suresh Raina also spoke about how the team was under pressure playing the World Cup at home. He added that when India lost to South Africa, Sachin Tendulkar motivated everyone in the meeting, stating that they would learn from the same and win the World Cup, which they eventually did.

India played Pakistan in the semi-final of that World Cup. Talking about that game, Raina revealed that the hosts knew a total of around 260-270 would be enough to win the game. He said:

Ad

"In the 2011 World Cup we a game against Pakistan. We knew if we make 260-270 we will not let them make those runs. Because we had players who could absorb pressure. We had captain cool. We had world class bowlers. We just had to force them into playing wrong shots, be it through brilliant fielding, brilliant throwing, good energy and eye-to-eye contact. We must not look down till the game is down and have eye-to-eye contact when we play them." (18:40)

Ad

India won the World Cup after a long gap of 28 years, having won the tournament for the first time back in 1983.

Suresh Raina opens up on the time when he had to miss the 2007 World Cup

In the same conversation, Suresh Raina also opened up about a tough phase early in his career, when he had to miss the 2007 World Cup due to an ACL surgery that he underwent.

Ad

"I missed the World Cup in 2007. I got hit in 2006 and there were four-five such episodes. I had taken a loan at that time in Ghaziabad. We would not get a lot of money. I spoke to my dad. He told me to get well first. The doctor would take fees. The physio would take fees. There was not a lot of money then. My operation happened at such a time where there was so much competition," he revealed. (9:45).

Ad

"It was tough. But somewhere there is strength in your soul. Everything went well then. My body was young. I was supposed to get fit in nine months but it happened in just six months. I knew I wanted to play," he added.

After making his comeback post-surgery, Suresh Raina went on to win the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy with the Indian team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news