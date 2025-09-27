"There will be a huge debate" - Former India batter's huge remark on Super Over controversy in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match 

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that the dead-ball rule preceding a review will cause a massive controversy in the near future as it resulted in confusion during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage match between India and Sri Lanka. All-rounder Dasun Shanaka was able to survive a run-out by making the most of the rule during the super over at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 26.

The last Super 4 stage match of the tournament headed into the super over after both teams finished on 202-5 with the bat. Sri Lanka, batting first since they were the chasing side initially, got off to a poor start as Kusal Perera was dismissed off the first ball against Arshdeep Singh.

In the fourth ball of the over, Shanaka attempted a wild heave only to miss the ball altogether. Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson collected the ball and completed a direct hit while the Sri Lankan player had stepped out to steal a single. However, before the direct hit was completed, Arshdeep Singh had launched an appeal for caught behind, one which umpire Gazi Sohel obliged to.

Since the ball was dead the very second the umpire raised the finger, the run-out was adjudged null and void. Shanaka pointed out the fact to the umpire, while the Indian players formed a huddle around the match officials to understand the situation.

"There is going to be some discussion regarding that (rule) someday, which will be during a close game like this, where there will be bat and pad involved. Umpire will give it out, the ball will go to a boundary and the batter will take a review, the decision will be reversed, and the ball will be dead. The four runs will be robbed off, and there will be a huge debate, and it is going to happen," Aakash Chopra said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Rule 20.1.1.3 in the playing guidelines states that “The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal.”

According to Rule 3.7.1, "If following a Player Review request, an original decision of Out is changed to Not out, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made (as per clause 20.1.1.3)."

"Initially, they were rattled" - Aakash Chopra commends Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy's comeback in India's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match win over Sri Lanka

Spin has been a tool for Team India that has worked flawlessly throughout the campaign. However, the Sri Lankan batters tested the tweakers during the run stage, which kept Suryakumar Yadav and co. on the back foot for the majority of the innings.

Axar Patel was welcomed into the attack with an onslaught by Kusal Perera, while Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy also did not fare well in the early parts of their spell.

While Axar ended with forgettable figures of 0-32 off his three overs, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy ended with identical figures of 1-31, claiming some key wickets to drag India back into the contest.

Chakaravarthy conceded only two runs off his third over, while Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Charith Asalanka in the first ball of his final over to change the complexion of the game.

"Both Kuldeep and Varun were tested, and they passed that test. The way they controlled their speeds and their lengths were commendable. It just shows that they do not fear any batter who tries to play shots against them. A lot of bowlers in their place would have tried to drop it short or go wide, but they did not. They just kept attacking. Today was not the best day for Axar Patel because he had to bowl to a lot of lefties," Varun Aaron said.

"Initially, they (Kuldeep and Varun) were rattled, because this is unfamiliar territory where people are trying to go after them. People have tried to go after them this tournament but no one has been successful. It did challenge them, but they did come back strongly," Aakash Chopra said.

Kuldeep Yadav's Asia Cup 2025 wicket-tally reached 13 following India's win over Sri Lanka. He now holds the record for most wickets in a single Asia Cup T20 edition.

