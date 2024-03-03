"There will be a lot of injuries across the country" - Shardul Thakur calls for longer breaks between Ranji games

Mumbai and Indian pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur called for longer breaks between games in the Ranji season to prevent injuries across the country.

The 32-year-old scored his maiden first-class century in the ongoing Ranji semi-final against Tamil Nadu to propel Mumbai into a dominant position. On an arduous batting track, Thakur came in with the side in dire straits at 106/7 in response to Tamil Nadu's 146 and scored a blistering 109 off 105 deliveries.

His assault helped Mumbai reach 353/9 at stumps on Day 2, with a massive lead of 107 runs.

Speaking to reporters after play on Day 2, Thakur stressed the importance of increasing breaks between Ranji matches, especially during the knockout stages.

"I think next year they will have to relook at it and give more breaks (between Ranji Trophy matches). The schedule is becoming tighter and tighter. If boys keep playing like this for two more seasons, there will be a lot of injuries across the country. It's difficult because we are playing First-Class matches with three-day gaps and I don't think it has ever happened," said Thakur.

He added:

"When I started playing in the Ranji Trophy matches, the first three games used to have a three-day break, then a four-day break and then the knockouts had a five-day break. Now we have seen all matches are played at three-days' gap, so it is extremely tough for domestic players to expect them to play 10 games in a row with just a three-day gap if the team reaches the final."

With only three days between matches, Mumbai finished their group matches on February 19 and began their quarter-final against Baroda on February 23.

Despite the knockouts being five-day affairs compared to the four-day games during the group stage, the ongoing sem-final commenced after a three-day break on March 2.

"There should be a six-day gap between the knockout matches" - Jaydev Unadkat

Unadkat's side were knocked out by Tamil Nadu in the quarter-final.

Saurashtra skipper and left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat recently echoed Shardul Thakur's sentiments and felt fast bowlers should have a six-day break between knockout matches in the Ranji Trophy.

Despite a four-day break a few years back for the knockouts, a packed domestic and international schedule has led to further condensation in the season.

"Around three-four seasons back, we had a four-day gap. As a fast bowler, I would say that ideally, there should be a six-day gap between the knockout matches. I think that because of a constricted schedule, the BCCI is unable to give more time between (Ranji) matches," Unadlat told TOI.

He added:

"Maybe an alternative can be that at the halfway stage of the season, that is, after three-four games, they can give two-three days more (gap between matches). And then a four-day gap (between matches) at the knockout stage, for sure, because the KO games are five-day affairs, which means you need an extra day's rest."

Unfortunately for Unadkat, Saurashtra could not defend their Ranji title and were eliminated in the quarter-final against Tamil Nadu this season.

Following the ongoing two semi-finals, the grand finale will start after a three-day break on March 10.

