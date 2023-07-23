"There will be a question mark whether he will be able to bowl the same way" - Wasim Jaffer on Jasprit Bumrah's importance to India in World Cup 2023

Wasim Jaffer reckons Jasprit Bumrah will have a crucial role to play for India in World Cup 2023. However, the former Indian opener is sceptical about the unconventional pacer's ability to bowl the same way and be as pacy as earlier.

Bumrah has not played competitive cricket since September 2022. He underwent back surgery, and as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India's recent update, he's in the final stages of his rehab and is bowling with full intensity in the nets.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Jaffer was asked whether every fan must be awaiting Bumrah's comeback the most, to which he responded:

"He is a huge part of the bowling attack. I feel he will have an extremely important role in the World Cup. We are missing him in death bowling. We have missed him this entire year.

"However, he needs to come back to fitness, and there will be a question mark whether he will be able to bowl the same way, at the same pace. If does that, there can't be anything better than that."

Bumrah is reportedly likely to be picked for India's upcoming T20I series against Ireland. The selectors might want to test his fitness in the shortest format before putting him through the rigours of ODI cricket.

"He is extremely important, not for one, but all formats" - Ishant Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 121 wickets in 72 ODIs.

Ishant Sharma also highlighted Jasprit Bumrah's importance to India at the upcoming World Cup:

"He is extremely important, not for one, but all formats. However, keeping the World Cup in mind, he is a very important player. He has won India so many matches in tough conditions."

The 105-Test veteran expects the Gujarat pacer, who has 121 wickets in 72 ODIs, to lead the Indian attack at the quadrennial event:

"He is a senior player as well. He captained the side in a Test match as well. So according to me, Jasprit Bumrah will remain the leader of the pack in the World Cup. So it is extremely important for him to get fit."

Aakash Chopra termed Bumrah a national asset who can bowl at all stages of an ODI game. He pointed out that the Mumbai Indians pacer can perform the role Zaheer Khan played at the 2011 World Cup. However, he acknowledged that Mohammad Shami can also do the same.

