"There will be questions in the bowling" - Aakash Chopra picks India's playing XI for 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra has picked India's likely playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh to be played in Chattogram from Wednesday, December 14.

With Rohit Sharma ruled out due to a thumb injury, the Men in Blue will be led by KL Rahul in the series opener. The visitors have been considerably weakened in the bowling department, with regulars like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja missing out due to injuries.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Shubman Gill will open with Rahul, elaborating:

"There will be questions in the bowling. I feel the batting is sorted because you will see Shubman Gill opening alongside KL Rahul. KL Rahul is of course the captain for this match, Rohit Sharma is not available."

Chopra expects Rishabh Pant to bat ahead of Shreyas Iyer at the No. 5 position. The former Indian batter said:

"Cheteshwar Pujara comes at No. 3. After that, Virat Kohli will come at No. 4. I feel the top four should do very well in these conditions. Pant can be at No. 5 and Iyer at No. 6. This is the batting order that I am envisaging."

Pant is back with the Indian team after missing the preceding ODI series against Bangladesh. He will hope to be back among the runs after indifferent recent performances in limited-overs cricket.

Aakash Chopra's picks of all-rounders and bowlers in his Team India playing XI

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to lead India's bowling attack.

Chopra chose Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as the two spin-bowling all-rounders in the playing XI, explaining:

"After that, two all-rounders - Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. I see both of them playing at No. 7 and No. 8. As soon as Test cricket comes, the talk is about Ashwin coming and shining.

"Axar Patel - it has been some time since he played Test cricket because he has been injured and India have not played many Tests."

The renowned commentator reckons Shardul Thakur might play as the third seamer in a five-pronged attack, reasoning:

"Either you go with three fast bowlers or two fast bowlers and three spinners. The sort of pitch that was there in the ODI, it seems there will be more help for the fast bowlers. Mohammed Siraj will 100% play. In my opinion, Umesh Yadav is confirmed. I feel Shardul Thakur has a bright chance of playing, you also get the all-rounder ability."

However, he added that Kuldeep Yadav could also play if the visitors want to go in with three spinners, considering these are subcontinental conditions, with the pitch likely to afford spin as the game proceeds.

Aakash Chopra's India's probable XI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur/Kuldeep Yadav

