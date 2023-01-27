"There are more youngsters in our team than compared to New Zealand" - Yuzvendra Chahal 

Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shed light on the overwhelming presence of youngsters across the Team India and New Zealand squads ahead of the three-match T20I series.

The Men in Blue have rested several of their senior members, keeping the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in mind.

The Indian T20I unit will once again be led by Hardik Pandya, who also captained the side during the series against Sri Lanka, which officially kick-started their home season.

A number of newcomers like Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma and Shivam Mavi, will be keen to mark their presence and get closer to sealing a permanent spot in the team.

Yuzvendra Chahal @yuzi_chahal



Loved bowling alongside my brother today 🏻



#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ Kulcha returns on the field 🤗Loved bowling alongside my brother today Kulcha returns on the field 🤗Loved bowling alongside my brother today 💪🏻 🇮🇳#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ https://t.co/NLqBFXGKnn

New Zealand themselves will field a depleted outfit without the likes of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and other recognized players. Several new faces constitute the squad, including Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver and Ben Lister.

When asked about his thoughts regarding the youngsters in the New Zealand setup, Chahal responded by claiming that the newcomers in the Indian squad are younger than them.

The spinner said during a pre-match interview ahead of the first T20I in Ranchi:

"There are more youngsters in our team than compared to New Zealand. But their team is a good one if we check their record. It is a team that always plays like a unit despite no particular big names being present. It is always a good series when we play against New Zealand."

The New Zealand team will be led by all-rounder Mitchell Santner. The Black Caps will be keen to end their subcontinent venture on a high after being drubbed 3-0 by the hosts in the ODI series, losing their No.1 ODI ranking in the process.

Speaking about the adjustment from the 50-over format to T20 cricket, Chahal said:

"Definitely, the mindset becomes more attacking since only four overs are there to be bowled in a T20I, but the process and mindset remains the same from ODI cricket."

The wrist-spinner only played in a solitary ODI in the three-match series, with Kuldeep Yadav cementing his place in the playing XI as the lead spinner.

"Whenever I meet MS Dhoni, I always get to learn something from him" - Yuzvendra Chahal

With the series opener taking place in MS Dhoni's hometown of Ranchi, the Indian squad were treated to a visit by the World Cup-winning skipper.

Stating that he always gets to learn something new from MS Dhoni with each meeting, Chahal said:

"Whenever I meet MS Dhoni, I always get to learn something from him, and he has played a huge role in my career as well. So, whenever I meet him, I always expect something new in terms of learning and it was nice meeting him."

Yuzvendra Chahal @yuzi_chahal

Learning never stops when you’re around a Leader like the man standing next to me.

Had a great time with Mahi bhai yesterday. Good partnerships are lifelong.Learning never stops when you’re around a Leader like the man standing next to me.Had a great time with Mahi bhai yesterday. Good partnerships are lifelong. Learning never stops when you’re around a Leader like the man standing next to me. Had a great time with Mahi bhai yesterday. ❤️🇮🇳 https://t.co/1DcPpJedkO

The former wicket-keeper played a huge role in Yuzvendra Chahal's rise. His advice from behind the stumps as well as his guidance behind the scenes helped the spinner become one of the best in the business in white-ball cricket.

Who will win the T20I series between India and New Zealand? Let us know what you think.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes