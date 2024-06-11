"These 4 runs could have changed Bangladesh's fortunes" - Tamim Iqbal reacts to controversial umpiring during SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match

Former Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal believes Bangladesh were hard done by because of a wrong umpiring decision during their T20 World Cup 2024 clash against South Africa. The two teams locked horns in New York in a thrilling game on Monday, where Bangladesh lost by just four runs.

The scenario, however, could have been completely different had a particular decision from the on-field umpire gone the other way. In the 17th over of the chase, Mahmudullah was adjudged LBW on a delivery that took a deflection from his pad and went for a boundary.

Mahmudullah took a DRS and the decision had to be reversed as the ball was comfortably heading down the leg side. However, as per the rule, the ball was declared dead as soon as the umpire adjudged the batter out and so Bangladesh weren't awarded those four runs.

Trending

There has been a lot of debate around the rule and Tamim Iqbal also believes that it was a bit too harsh on Bangladesh. Here's what he told ESPNCricinfo:

"These four runs could have changed Bangladesh's fortunes. It could have happened. I am talking like a fan but if you think about it, those four runs could have been really important."

Tamim is hopeful that the ICC will look into the matter and change the rule as he believes that it is a minor tweak that's needed. Mahmudullah was eventually caught at long on on the penultimate delivery as he couldn't clear Aiden markram.

Tamim Iqbal on how the rule can be changed

Tamim Iqbal opined that the on-field umpire can wait to make a decision if the ball is heading to the fence. He believes that when a decision is overturned in the batters' favor, the runs should be awarded and not just discarded as a dot ball.

On this, he stated:

"You have time. You can wait for two seconds and see where the ball is going. Either it is going to the boundary or it isn't and then you can make your decision. Regardless of anything, I feel if the batter is not out, and if the ball has hit his pad and gone to the boundary, it should be given runs."

Bangladesh are still second in the points table in their group with one win from two games and have matches left against Nepal and the Netherlands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️