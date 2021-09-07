"These are the consequences of the influence of the election; the actual reason is nothing to do with the family" - Salman Butt on the resignations of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt stated that the change in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) administration has led to the resignation of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis from their coaching roles. He said the decision was obvious from the time Rameez Raja was elected chairman of the Board.

Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis had announced their resignations on Monday (September 6) soon after the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup was announced. Misbah had cited the bio-bubble requirements and longer stints away from their families as the reasons for stepping down. Waqar Younis soon followed Misbah out as the duo entered their respective roles together.

But Salman Butt was not ready to buy into the excuses. He stated on his YouTube channel that the actual reasons are never spoken out in such circumstances.

“I am surprised that the other players [who] were also on tour, they are not missing their families. The actual reasons never come out. The things that have to be spoken are never spoken. These are the consequences of the influence of the election. Obviously, the actual reason is nothing to do with the family or anything else. It is only about the mindset. He (Rameez Raja) wanted certain things and that was done. The results will be analyzed in due course of time,” Salman Butt said.

The timing of the decision might prove to be crucial for Pakistan. Salman Butt reckons that it should not have been done so close to the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“This should not have been done so close to the World Cup. I don’t know if Babar (Azam) has spoken to them. I don’t know what Babar’s thoughts were, if Babar too wanted them out.”

Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles



More details ➡️ https://t.co/pFjoYQHsKy pic.twitter.com/Ymm6Gak9Rq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2021

It is the end of the road for Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik, reckons Salman Butt

Salman Butt believes Wahab Riaz (L) and Shoaib Malik may not play again for Pakistan

Salman Butt believes this is the end of the road for Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz. Their names were not even in contention when the selection committee met, said Butt.

However, he added that strange things happen in Pakistan cricket, and doesn’t want to write them off.

“Probably, for Pakistan, it is the end of the road (for Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik). But Pakistan is a land of great possibilities. Anything can happen until the ship has sailed. But at the moment, they have completely been ignored. They were not even discussed. I think, for the moment, Pakistan's side of their career is over.”

Butt went on to question the selection of Asif Ali in the Pakistan squad. He jested that anything is possible if a player like Ali can make the side irrespective of the indifferent returns he has registered.

“Anything is possible in Pakistan cricket. If Asif Ali can get selected, then anything is possible. He was benched in the CPL. He scored 32 runs from four matches. He did not do anything in the PSL. Did not do anything in Pakistan’s tours. The same Chief Selector ousted him from the side 2-3 months before. And now he has been taken back without doing anything,” Salman Butt signed off.

Pakistan announced their side for the T20 World Cup on Monday. The composition of the squad, along with the resignation of the head coach and bowling coach, have sparked controversy in cricketing circles.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra