"These guys are human beings" - Ian Bishop slams trolls for non-stop criticism of KL Rahul

Ian Bishop believes that fans should avoid trolling Team India opener KL Rahul for his lean patch, suggesting that every player has to go through such rough phases at some point in his career.

Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar, Bishop mentioned that the failures of Indian cricketers are often highlighted a lot more when compared to other teams, considering the huge population. He emphasized that athletes are also human beings, and should not be relentlessly targeted in this manner.

He explained:

"I have no comment on the debate [KL Rahul's form]. I think it's part and parcel of every cricketer's life. I've been through it as a player. In India, it is just more magnified a thousand times more than it would do in some countries because the size of the population size is so big.

"Looking from the outside, you think to yourself that it is good to have a debate. But at the end of it, these guys are human beings. I just see his name being trolled through social media. It's not an easy thing, but you buy into it as a sportsman."

The cricketer-turned-commentator stated that Rahul is a talented batter who will find his form sooner or later. Bishop claimed that while the former vice-captain has struggled lately, his critics should refrain from making personal remarks. He added:

"He is a talented cricketer and will find his way. It will take some time but I don't want to get into that debate. Guys are going personal. You should just talk about what happens on the field."

KL Rahul's form has been a matter of concern for Team India. The right-handed batter has just 38 runs to his name from three innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

"Good players will find their way" - Ian Bishop on Rohit Sharma's improved performances in Tests

Ian Bishop further stated that Indian captain Rohit Sharma has improved significantly as a batter in Test cricket. He noted that while the seasoned campaigner wasn't able to meet people's expectations early in his career, he has been able to turn things around.

He pointed out that Sharma has looked like a different batter since India's tour of England in 2021. Bishop asserted that the player has started playing the ball late, which has proved to be very helpful.

The 55-year-old added:

"When I saw him in England, he just looked to have so much more time. So he understands his game a lot more now. Whoever has done work with him has done an excellent job. He plays the ball late. The initial phase of his career, it was hard work. But good players will find their way. I think he's up there with his body of work now across formats."

Sharma has been one of the top performers for India in the Test series against Australia so far. With 183 runs in three innings, he is currently the leading run-getter in the series. He delighted fans with a spectacular 120-run knock in the opening Test.

