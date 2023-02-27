"You have to allow him to miss certain games and tours" - Ian Bishop on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Ian Bishop believes that Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah should consider playing selective matches in order to prolong his career.

The former West Indian fast bowler emphasized that Bumrah's availability will be key for the Men in Blue in major ICC tournaments. He reckons that the 29-year-old's career will continue to be marred by injuries if he chooses to play all formats on a consistent basis.

Speaking to senior journalist Vimal Kumar, Bishop explained:

"Jasprit Bumrah has got an extra sharpness about his bowling when he is at his best, and you want to procure that. He is a match-winner and a difference-maker. Part of India's success will largely depend on if he is fit or not. So you have to allow him to miss certain games and tours in order to have longevity."

Notably, Bumrah has been on the sidelines for several months due to a back injury. He was forced to miss several important tournaments, including the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 World Cup last year.

While he is expected to make his return in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), his participation in the tournament reportedly remains uncertain. According to a report in Cricbuzz, is unlikely to feature in this year's cash-rich league and will also miss the World Test Championship final should India make it to the summit clash.

"No bowler can play all the formats continuously" - Ian Bishop on Jasprit Bumrah's injury issues

Ian Bishop further stated that bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, and Jofra Archer have an edge over others because of their express pace. He claimed that maintaining that kind of speed isn't easy when you are asked to play a lot of cricket.

He pointed out how Australia give frequent rest to Starc to ensure that he remains fit for important matches. The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"No bowler can play all the formats continuously. I have two formats and I struggled with my back. Sadly for fans, you have to pick and choose what are the important contests for each player. You've got Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer and Mitchell Starc.

"Starc is probably a good example, he takes time off and takes tournaments off. He is given rest so that he maintains his speed. These bowlers if they don't have that cutting-edge speed that they had at their prime spells, they just become another of the bowlers of the trend."

Jasprit Bumrah was last seen in action during India's home T20I series against Australia in September 2022. He was initially named in the squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this year but was later ruled out after he complained of stiffness ahead of the opening match.

