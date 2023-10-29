"These are no longer upsets" - Ian Bishop after Netherlands' 87-run win over Bangladesh in 2023 World Cup

West Indian legend Ian Bishop recently lauded Netherlands captain Scott Edwards for leading his team in admirable fashion in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Bishop expressed his desire to see more leaders like Edwards in world cricket. The cricketer-turned-commentator also pointed out how the Netherlands have come up with impressive performances despite not having any superstars in their lineup.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, Ian Bishop wrote:

"Appreciation post for Scott Edwards and Netherlands Cricket. I wish we had more leaders like him who do much with little. No global superstars, but they work smart and hard. These are no longer upsets. They are deserved victories."

The Netherlands secured a comprehensive 87-run victory over Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, October 28. They successfully defended a 230-run target, bundling out Shakib Al Hasan and company for just 142 runs.

Notably, the Netherlands also made headlines with their 38-run victory over South Africa earlier in the tournament.

"That remains our goal" - Scott Edwards determined to take the Netherlands into 2023 World Cup semi-finals

Speaking in the post-match presentation after the match against Bangladesh, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards stated that the side's aim is to finish in the top four of the 2023 World Cup.

He suggested that the cricketing system has also been improving in the Netherlands. Edwards explained:

"The system is getting more professional in Netherlands. We train incredibly hard. We always spoke at the start of the tournament that we aim for the semis. That remains our goal but we have a few tough games coming up."

The Netherlands have two wins to their name from six games and are placed eighth in the 2023 World Cup points table. They will now take on Afghanistan at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on November 3.