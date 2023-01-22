"These mental scars will be in the players' minds" - Sanjay Bangar says India's one-sided win might have a long-term effect on New Zealand

Sanjay Bangar feels India's comprehensive win in the second ODI against New Zealand might leave mental scars in the visitors' minds.

The Men in Blue bowled out the Black Caps for 108 after asking them to set a target in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. Rohit Sharma and Co. then chased down the underwhelming target with eight wickets and 179 deliveries to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about his thoughts on New Zealand's batting collapse, to which he responded:

"The way all the bowlers caused problems to the New Zealand batters, if New Zealand plays a knockout match against India in a big event, these mental scars will be in the players' minds, that beating the Indian team is close to impossible. Such wins leave a long-term effect."

Bangar reckons the Kiwis would be extremely disappointed about being found wanting in slightly familiar conditions, explaining:

"They will be extremely disappointed because the seamers troubled them and got them out. Whenever you talk about New Zealand cricket, you talk about seaming conditions, but to be in such a position in two consecutive matches means it is an area of concern."

New Zealand got off to a disastrous start as they were reduced to 15/5 in the 11th over. Glenn Phillips (36), Mitchell Santner (27) and Michael Bracewell (22) were their only batters to reach the double-digit mark.

"The ideal part of the Indian bowling was how they exploited the conditions" - Sanjay Bangar

Mohammad Shami was the most successful Indian bowler. [P/C: BCCI]

Bangar was also asked about his views on India's bowling, to which he replied:

"They bowled good lengths. When you have assistance either in the air or even slight moisture on the pitch, the ideal part of the Indian bowling was how they exploited the conditions."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach concluded by praising the Indian bowlers for pitching the ball up and not overusing the short deliveries, elaborating:

"When they reflect on this, how all the bowlers kept their length up and didn't use the short ball too much, they used them only when it was required. Most of the wickets came on fuller-length deliveries and I feel this was a very good adjustment they made and that is what the bowlers need to do."

Mohammad Shami was chosen as the Player of the Match for his penetrative spell of 3/18 in six overs. He was ably assisted by all the other Indian bowlers, with each of them picking up at least one wicket.

