"These next few months are critical to cementing his legacy as a leader" - Ian Bishop on Rohit Sharma's captaincy in Asia Cup and World Cup 

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop opined that the upcoming months will define India skipper Rohit Sharma's legacy with prestigious tournaments like Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup lined up in succession.

Rohit took over the captaincy reins from Virat Kohli last year across all formats. He led India to the Asia Cup title in 2018 when the continental tournament was last played in the 50-over format.

In an interview with RevSportz, Ian Bishop explained how Rohit's captaincy will be a cynosure for India to end their title drought in the ICC events. He said:

"These next few months are critical to cementing his legacy as a leader if he can take some of that silverware back home."

He added:

"As far as leadership role is concerned, he is obviously aware that India with all its resources - playing and economic - the fulfillment of an ICC tournament since that Champions Trophy in England is something they definitely want."

Rohit was disappointed at being left out of India's title-winning 2011 World Cup squad. He then made giant strides in his numbers after getting promoted as the team's opening batter in 2013.

The Mumbai-born batter featured in both the 2015 and 2019 World Cup editions, finishing as the highest run-scorer in the latter with astounding figures of 648 runs in nine innings, including five centuries.

On Rohit's ascent in ODI cricket, Bishop said:

"Rohit has been an outstanding batter and particularly if you talk about his record in the 50-over format. Has been a general of that format. Now he is making a really good fist of his Test batting."

Rohit Sharma to attend press conference to announce Asia Cup squad

Rohit Sharma is scheduled to attend a press conference along with Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the senior India men's selection committee, on Monday afternoon (August 21) in New Delhi.

The main purpose of the presser will be to announce India's squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup and highlight the key areas of its selection.

Rohit has been rested from India's ongoing three-match T20I series in Ireland with ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah donning the captain's armband there.