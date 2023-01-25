"These pitches are not great for cricket" - Aakash Chopra says World Cup will not be interesting if it is played on such surfaces

Aakash Chopra feels the ODI World Cup to be played later this year in India would not be interesting if the matches are played on placid surfaces.

The Men in Blue set a massive 386-run target in the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday, January 24. The hosts then bowled out Tom Latham and Co. for 295 to register a 90-run win and complete a 3-0 whitewash.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was disappointed with the benign track on offer, elaborating:

"If ODI cricket is played on such pitches, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are going to hit a lot. Usually both will hit in the same match or else at least one will definitely hit. The day both of them get out early, Kohli will destroy you. These pitches are not great for cricket."

The former Indian opener feels tall-scoring affairs are not good for the game, stating:

"If you want only hitting, you will get more such pitches. I personally feel it is not a good thing because when the World Cup happens here, 400 runs will be scored easily. 400 runs is not a great game."

Chopra sounded a warning bell ahead of the World Cup, observing:

"Once in a while it is okay but if you see the last six matches, three each against Sri Lanka and New Zealand - Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad and then here - you are reaching close to 400. The ODI World Cup will happen for sure, India will start as runaway favorites but the matches might not be that interesting."

India posted mammoth totals all four times they batted first against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Barring a 12-run win in the first ODI against the Kiwis, Rohit Sharma and Co. registered emphatic victories in the other three games.

"You will have to praise Shardul Thakur" - Aakash Chopra

Shardul Thakur struck telling blows during New Zealand's run chase. [P/C: BCCI]

Speaking about India's bowling, Chopra was all praise for Shardul Thakur, saying:

"We picked up wickets at regular intervals. You will have to praise Shardul Thakur because Lord Thakur picks wickets 100%. He is expensive, he gave 45 in six here also, although 7.50 an over is not really expensive here. The boy bowled well - three wickets in his account, two wickets for Chahal and three for Kuldeep Yadav."

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Shardul Thakur is the first ever mystery pacer. No one but the lord knows how he started the innings by going for 10 runs per over and suddenly picked 3 wickets in the space of 10 balls. Shardul Thakur is the first ever mystery pacer. No one but the lord knows how he started the innings by going for 10 runs per over and suddenly picked 3 wickets in the space of 10 balls.

New Zealand seemed to be on course to chase down the 386-run target when they were comfortably placed at 184/2 after 25 overs. However, Shardul picked up three wickets in 10 deliveries to sway the game in India's favor.

