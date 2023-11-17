"They activate beast mode as soon as they reach the knockouts" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's 2023 World Cup semifinal win vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has praised Australia for going on the prowl once again in their 2023 World Cup semifinal win against South Africa.

The Aussies bundled out the Proteas for 212 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Although the five-time champions were in slightly troublesome situations a few times during the run chase, they eked out a three-wicket win with 16 deliveries to spare to seal a berth in the final against India.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra acknowledged that Australia proved him wrong by reaching the final. He elaborated (1:00):

"Australia - they activate beast mode as soon as they reach the knockouts. I will put my hand up and say that when they lost their first two matches, I said this team won't go anywhere, because they were not looking like Australia. I have eaten my words and they taste bitter."

The former India opener opined that South Africa didn't choke on the big stage, although they suffered a top-order collapse. He said (0:45):

"South Africa - they didn't choke. Nobody will say they choked here. They have played very well. A few shortcomings were seen in batting for sure, they dropped some catches as well, but they fought hard. It was enjoyable to see their entire campaign. It was a spirited campaign."

Temba Bavuma and company were reduced to 24/4 in 11.5 overs after they opted to bat first. However, David Miller's 116-ball 101 and his crucial partnerships with Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 48) and Gerald Coetzee (19 off 39) helped them reach a fighting total.

"Mitchell Starc raised the level of his game" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's bowling

Mitchell Starc registered figures of 3/34 in 10 overs. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra praised Mitchell Starc for upping his game during South Africa's innings. He stated (6:50):

"Mitchell Starc raised the level of his game. He picked up three wickets. Pat Cummins took wickets. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell went empty-handed, but they still stopped the opposition team."

While lauding Travis Head for giving Australia a flying start in the run chase, Chopra appreciated Starc and Pat Cummins for ensuring that they got over the line. He elaborated:

"When it was their turn to bat, Steve Smith was playing well with Marnus Labuschagne, but he got out by playing a bad shot. Seeing that shot, you asked what they were doing. Wickets kept falling but in the end, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were there."

Australia were in a tricky situation when they were reduced to 193/7 at the fall of Josh Inglis' wicket. Starc and Cummins then strung together an unbroken 22-run eighth-wicket partnership to deny South Africa their maiden berth in a World Cup final.

