"They have almost 1500 games together" - Pakistan coach makes key assessment after Champions Trophy 2025 defeat to Team India

Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed pointed out the difference in experience between India and the Men in Green as a decisive factor behind the latter's defeat in the arch-rivals' Champions Trophy 2025 clash. The former fast bowler stated that Indian players were far too experienced in the format and their side only had only one player with 100 ODIs under his belt.

India outplayed their arch-rivals comprehensively in the big game in Dubai on Sunday, February 23, winning by six wickets with 45 balls to spare. Although Mohammad Rizwan won an important toss and opted to bat first, they lost the momentum in the middle overs. While they finished with a competitive 241, their bowling attack proved toothless to defend it.

Speaking ahead of Pakistan's final group game against Bangladesh on Thursday, Javed said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"When Pakistan and India is playing, it's not only cricket - it's more than that. You need a lot of experience. This Indian team was the most experienced - they have almost 1500 games together. And Pakistan is on the bottom, with less than 400 games together. If you look at players like Babar Azam is the only one who has played more than 100 games. Then there's Mohammad Rizwan and then Shaheen Afridi. The rest of them have less than 30 matches.

"Tayyab Tahir has played like eight games. Imam-ul-Haq was coming back in the team. The main thing is, when nothing works, and when you are talking about more than a game, then the experience counts. There is no doubt."

The defending champions had a faint chance of reaching the semi-finals despite losing to Team India, with Bangladesh needing to defeat New Zealand. However, the Kiwis emerged victorious and sealed a spot for themselves and India in the last four.

"If you compare them with the bowling attack of any team, they are one of the best fast-bowling options" - Aaqib Javed defends Pakistan pacers

Shaheen Shah Afridi has struggled for quite a while. (Credits: Getty)

Despite massive backlash around selection decisions, Javed asserted that this was the best Pakistan team they could have picked and added:

"A common person who doesn't play and is not part of the team management wants reasons and the names of people because of whom this team is losing. As far as Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen, Naseem, and Haris are concerned, our plan was to make the best possible 11 or 15. There is no doubt that Shaheen, Naseem, and Haris are excellent bowlers. If you compare them with the bowling attack of any team, they are one of the best fast-bowling options."

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh are winless thus far in the eight-team tournament.

