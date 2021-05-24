“They are almost identical” – Laxmipathy Balaji explains why Mohammed Siraj could be a good backup for Jasprit Bumrah 

Laxmipathy Balaji feels it is essential for India to have a backup ready for Jasprit Bumrah in order to manage the workload of India’s pace spearhead. According to the former fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj is the ideal man for the job.

Siraj has enjoyed an outstanding few months in international cricket after making a roaring start to his Test career. His electric form has seen him overtake established stars like Umesh Yadav in India’s pecking order of fast bowlers.

Laxmipathy Balaji spoke to News18, where he explained in detail why he would pick Siraj as the backup for Jasprit Bumrah.

“With Bumrah’s talent, you have to see a similar replacement for him. He cannot be identically replaced as he is an exceptionally talented bowler. He is a match-winner. At the same time, you have an opportunity for an identical talent to thrive, say Siraj. The ball pretty much comes out of the hand perpendicular, angles away from the left-hander, straightens for the right-hander. They are almost identical, not exactly the same. The ball path, dismissal patterns are similar – LBW, bowled, caught behind,” explained Balaji.

False shots induced in Tests since 2018 by pace bowlers in India's 🇮🇳 Test squad for WTC & England series 📈



Shami 22.7%

Ishant 22.2%

Bumrah 21.9%

Umesh 21.3%

Siraj 14.3%

Thakur 12.9%#INDvNZ #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 8, 2021

Mohammed Siraj has already acted as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in his short career. The fast bowler stepped in for Bumrah when the latter was rested during the second India vs England Test earlier this year. He once again took Jasprit Bumrah's place after the Mumbai Indians star opted out of the final Test in Ahmedabad.

Even without Bumrah in the squad, India thrived against England at home in the Test series. Lauding India’s depth in the pace department, Balaji pointed out that the series is a classic example of why a backup is needed for Jasprit Bumrah.

“If Bumrah is not there, who gives almost the same, if not exactly the same, performance? Find a formula. Similar tactical discussions will help the captain, the team management, not go straight into defence but look for the offence if Bumrah is not there. India’s Test series win in Australia is a classic case. Without Bumrah and Shami, the Indian bowlers still managed to take 20 wickets. That was tactics and skills matching at the right time,” Balaji mentioned.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj likely to play together in England

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

Both pace guns are part of the squad that will travel to England next month. While India is expected to stick with its first-choice trio of Shami-Bumrah-Ishant for the World Test Championship Final, Mohammed Siraj is likely to get a look-in during the subsequent Test series in England.

India and England are scheduled to play five Tests in six weeks and have six fast bowlers to choose from. It will be interesting to see how they rotate their bowlers, with their pace lineup expected to do the majority of bowling in England.