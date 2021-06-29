"They are your best bowlers; hopefully, they will come back strongly"- Jhulan Goswami on India's misfiring bowling unit

Veteran bowler Jhulan Goswami has backed the Indian bowling unit to come good as the ODI series against England progresses. The Indian women's cricket team suffered a heavy defeat in the first ODI at Bristol as they lost by eight wickets, with the English team having 91 balls to spare.

Despite India's low total of 201, one expected the seamers to make things harder for the England batters. While Jhulan Goswami provided an early breakthrough by dismissing Lauren Winfield-Hill, the likes of Shikha Pandey and Pooja Vastrakar failed to make much of an impact.

Nevertheless, Jhulan believes the current seam attack is the best that they have and has backed them to succeed with more match practice under their belt.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the second ODI, Jhulan Goswami said:

"We have to comeback as a bowling group. We have to come back as a unit. It's not about the individual. As an individual, you cannot achieve big milestones. We have discussed a lot of things, hopefully we will sort it out and come back strongly.

"We have to believe in these players. They are your best bowlers. They have the ability. They are coming back after a long playoff in international cricket and hopefully, they will come back strongly."

Tamsin Beaumont was the star of the show for the hosts, scoring a run-a-ball 87* to guide her team to a resounding victory which gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

"In England the weather is different, it plays a big role" - Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami has 331 international wickets to her name.

As a senior member of the side, Jhulan Goswami divulged how she goes about guiding the other seamers in the bowling unit.

The 38-year-old highlighted how weather conditions in England have made an impact on the bowling plans of the bowlers.

"The discussion which we have (with pace unit) is pretty general. Which area we are going to bowl, which length we are going to bowl. In England the weather is different. Weather plays a big role, because of it the ball starts seaming and swinging.

"When we play in bright sunshine the wicket is different. All around the world, we are playing on flat track, there is hardly anything for the bowler. I just share my thoughts with them. You just need to bowl consistently in the good length areas."

India will hope that its bowling and batting unit can fire in unison in the second ODI, which begins tomorrow in Taunton.

