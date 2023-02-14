"They were not buying Indians at all" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Giants' approach at WPL Auction 2023

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Gujarat Giants adopted a slightly strange approach of not buying prominent Indian players at the Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023.

The Giants assembled a full-strength 18-member squad, including six overseas players, at the auction on Monday, February 13. They spent ₹7.85 crore of the available 12-crore purse on their overseas contingent.

While reflecting on the Gujarat Giants' auction strategy in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that their focus didn't seem to be on the Indian players at all, elaborating:

"Gujarat - very interesting. Ashleigh Gardner - ₹3.2 crore. I feel they might be wanting to make her the captain, that's what I feel. After that, two crores for Beth Mooney. Then they kept Deandra Dottin as well. They were not buying Indians at all."

Chopra added that Mithali Raj's domestic experience with Railways helped her in filling the squad with relatively lesser-known Indian players, stating:

"They picked Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana almost close to the base price. I felt they will get stuck. Then because Mithali (Raj) is there, they assembled their team with many Railways and lesser-known local Indian players."

Sneh Rana (₹75 lakh) and Harleen Deol (₹40 lakh) were the Giants' only Indian picks above ₹30 lakh. The latter is their only squad member from India's side at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.

"There are bright chances of them having a topsy-turvy batting order" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Giants

Sabbineni Meghana is one of the openers in the Gujarat Giants squad.

Chopra reckons the Gujarat Giants might have some players batting out of position, explaining:

"The team is looking okay. There are bright chances of them having a topsy-turvy batting order because you have picked S Meghana for sure, but where will you get her to bat, just like the Warriorz have picked Kiran Navgire - but where will they get her to bat?"

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the Giants will be overreliant on their overseas professionals, reasoning:

"You have picked so many big-ticket overseas players and you didn't go after the big Indian players. It means you will see the Gujarat Giants depend a little more on overseas players."

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 What a day! Building the first-ever squad of @GujaratGiants was a surreal experience. The #WPLAuction was a such a rollercoaster ride, you have to think and take decisions swiftly. In the end, satisfied with the squad we have picked. Looking forward to a cracking season. What a day! Building the first-ever squad of @GujaratGiants was a surreal experience. The #WPLAuction was a such a rollercoaster ride, you have to think and take decisions swiftly. In the end, satisfied with the squad we have picked. Looking forward to a cracking season. https://t.co/56KjRehzfw

However, Chopra concluded by pointing out that a Gujarat-based franchise has taught everyone not to judge their auction strategy when they form a team for the first time.

The Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their maiden attempt with a squad that was perceived to be on the weaker side by most cricket experts.

