Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood believes that England's reported attempts of preparing flat decks for the Ashes might misfire. During the buildup to the tour, there was speculation over England desiring flat and fast tracks to support their aggressive batting.

The Aussies were recently crowned as champions of the red-ball format following a mammoth win over India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval. While the pitch was far from a placid, lifeless wicket, Australia were still able to score 469 runs in the first innings and put early pressure on their opposition.

Admitting that if he was England, he would prepare bowling-friendly wickets to trouble the visitors, Hazlewood told AAP:

"It surprised me when (Stokes made his pitch request). It might have been a furphy, who knows. "But if I am England, I am probably going the opposite way."

He continued:

"You are probably going green wickets that are doing a fair bit, and then back yourself to make more runs than us on those types of wickets.They come to Australia and the wickets are harder, flatter and faster. And we've seen the results."

England were defeated by a 4-0 margin during the 2021-22 Ashes in Australia. The series defeat put immense pressure on then-skipper Joe Root, the coaching staff as well as the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) management, with all of the departments soon overhauled in early 2022.

Hazlewood currently battling a side strain ahead of the first Ashes Test

Australia fared well without Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI during the WTC final, with Scott Boland doing an exceptional job as the third seamer in the side.

The right-arm pacer was ruled out of the summit clash after failing to recover in time from a side strain, that had limited his opportunities with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Prior to that, he missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India due to an Achilles issue. With Australia likely to persist with the same winning combination, the only selection debate emerges in the form of a fully fit Hazlewood against the in-form Scott Boland for the first Ashes Test.

The Ashes is scheduled to kickstart from June 16 onwards at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England are on the lookout to retain the urn while Australia aim to win their first series on English shores since 2001.

What sort of pitches will England have in store for The Ashes?

