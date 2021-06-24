"They have to come out with a plan" – Deep Dasgupta wants India to chalk a bowling strategy for tail-enders

Deep Dasgupta feels Indian bowlers need to come up with a plan to wrap up the tail quickly. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out how New Zealand’s wagging tail in the first innings turned the tide in their favor.

A concerted bowling effort by India saw them come back in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, with New Zealand reeling at 162/6 at one stage. But the Kiwi lower-order managed to take the side’s score to 249 as they took a vital lead.

It wasn’t the first time that a side's lower order has hurt India’s chances with their batting, and Deep Dasgupta spoke about the problem on his YouTube channel.

"New Zealand’s last five wickets fetched 100+ runs in the first innings. In an innings of 250, that counts as a lot. They have to come out with a plan for this (tail-enders scoring against India).”

Runs contributed from No.9-11 in this Test:



India - 8

New Zealand - 37#WTCFinal — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 22, 2021

Dissecting India’s struggles when it comes to dismissing lower-order batters quickly, Deep Dasgupta suggested that a conscious move to the white-ball line and lengths may aid the Indian bowlers.

“Sometimes I feel Indian bowlers become ultra-aggressive while trying to pick the final few wickets. The tail-enders tend to play their shots, rarely you’ll see them trying to block everything. They all play their shots. Maybe Indian bowlers can get a bit defensive with their line and length, like how they do in white-ball cricket. Whatever it is, they have to come with a plan because getting rid of that lower order and tail is becoming a perpetual issue for Indian bowlers.”

Deep Dasgupta feels Shami went overboard while looking for a fifer

Get Jadeja or Ash on. Runs seem far more easier right now than in the first session. Shami looks tired. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 22, 2021

Talking about the WTC final, Deep Dasgupta highlighted how an in-form Mohammed Shami failed to dislodge the tail as he searched for his fifth wicket.

The fast bowler’s figures read 21-8-43-3 at one stage, but Shami ended up conceding 33 runs in the final four overs of his spell, which Dasgupta feels may have been due to the bowler’s search for a fifer.

“Another issue in this game was that Mohammed Shami had already picked up four wickets and I felt like he was looking for his fifth wicket. During that phase, he ended up conceding around 25 runs in his 2-3 overs. Maybe he was trying too much while targeting a five-wicket-haul.”

India’s bowling has attracted heavy criticism following their defeat in the WTC final. While Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin held their own, many have criticized Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for their abject performances.

