"They don't even have the time to play all India matches" - Aakash Chopra on contracted players playing in overseas leagues

Aakash Chopra believes India's contracted players should not play in overseas short-format leagues as they don't even have the time to play all international matches.

Some cricket experts felt India were at a disadvantage in the recently concluded T20 World Cup because none of their players had been part of the Big Bash League (BBL) and were thus not used to playing in Australian conditions.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that India's main players don't have the time to play in overseas leagues, elaborating:

"The main Indian players, A+ or A contracts, who play two or three formats, firstly they don't have the time. They don't even have the time to play all India matches, let's be honest. When you already need a break, why would you go and play?"

Chopra added that Indian players don't need to play in such leagues for monetary reasons. The former Indian opener explained:

"There should be some reason for that, are they going to get extra money? If they get that as well, they will get more through the BCCI's central contract, which covers for everything you may be able to earn elsewhere."

Rahul Dravid was also asked whether Indian players should be allowed to play in overseas leagues after their loss to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

He was not in favor of the move, reasoning that it would adversely impact India's domestic cricket and consequently Test cricket.

"If you need a break, take rest" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli took an extended break before the Asia Cup.

Chopra added that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expects top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul to be away from the game when they take a break from international cricket. He said:

"At this point in time, you think that Virat Kohli is an asset, we give him seven crore rupees as an A+ contract and that is why we tell him not to go for any other leagues. If you need a break, take rest. Don't go and play somewhere else running after money. It could be Virat Kohli, Rohit or Rahul - I just took one name."

The reputed commentator agreed with the BCCI's viewpoint, reasoning:

"So that is the viewpoint of the Indian board, which in my opinion is absolutely correct. When you are talking about workload management, it cannot happen that they don't play for India and play in other nations' leagues. That is a red flag, no-no, completely. Why would you want to leave an Indian contracted cricketer?"

On the flip side, Chopra feels T20 specialists can be allowed to play in overseas leagues. However, he added that India doesn't have a culture of format-specific players and that none of them would get a contract from any of the top leagues.

