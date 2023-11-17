"They got a return along with a bonus on their investment" - Aakash Chopra lauds Travis Head's all-round performance in 2023 World Cup semifinal

Aakash Chopra has lauded Travis Head for repaying the Australian team management for the faith shown in him during the 2023 World Cup.

Head picked up two crucial wickets as the Aussies bundled out South Africa for 212 in the second semifinal in Kolkata on Thursday. He then smoked a 48-ball 62 to help his side register a three-wicket win with 16 balls to spare and book their spot in the title decider against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Australia's decision to include Head, who wasn't available at the start of the tournament due to a fracture in his left hand, in their World Cup squad yielded dividends. He elaborated (5:00):

"You will have to say that this Australian team were carrying Travis Head with them despite knowing that he is not fully fit. He wasn't available at the start but they said he would be useful. They got a return along with a bonus on their investment, both with bat and ball."

The former India opener highlighted that the part-time spinner struck two vital blows during South Africa's innings. He observed (4:40):

"Travis Head the bowler. He picked up two wickets in two balls. He actually got hit by (Heinrich) Klaasen first and then he hit the ball on his stumps. After that, he hit Marco Jansen's pads on the first ball he faced, and then that's about it. The game changed from there."

Head broke a 95-run fifth-wicket partnership between David Miller (101 off 116) and Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 48) by castling the latter. He trapped Marco Jansen plumb in front of the wickets off the next delivery to put the brakes on South Africa's comeback.

"There was no hesitation in hitting the ball in the air" - Aakash Chopra on Travis Head's explosive knock

Aakash Chopra praised Travis Head for giving a flying start to Australia's run chase. He said (5:25):

"He gave an explosive start with the bat. There was no hesitation in hitting the ball in the air. He was the aggressor. David Warner also started hitting after watching him bat."

The reputed commentator added that the left-handed opener continued to be aggressive despite losing a couple of partners at the other end. He elaborated:

"Warner and Mitchell Marsh got out but this guy kept hitting. Only one half-century was scored in the second innings. Only one century and one half-century was scored in the entire match, but he scored 62 and picked up two wickets. He was brilliant."

Head and David Warner added 60 runs for the opening wicket in just 6.1 overs. Although Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for a duck soon after, the southpaw didn't take a step back and took Australia to 106/2 before he was dismissed off the first ball of the 15th over.

