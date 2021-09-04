"They have been all over this Indian batting line-up, there will be a cluster of wickets somewhere" - Michael Vaughan predicts there could be an Indian batting collapse

Former England captain Michael Vaughan opined that the England pacers have been all over the Indian batting unit throughout this series. He reckons that a batting collapse will be just around the corner if the seamers are patient enough.

The Indian batters haven’t been consistent in the series so far. They have been able to build partnerships in isolation, but that has almost always been followed by a flurry of wickets in four Tests so far.

Michael Vaughan reminded how the middle-order collapsed in the third Test at Headingley after Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli had built a solid partnership.

“This four-man seam attack that England have, they have been all over this Indian batting line-up. We saw it in the second innings at Headingley. The Indians made it tough, they hung in there, then there was a collapse. I do think that if England stay patient, I do think there will be a cluster of wickets somewhere,” Michael Vaughan said on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

After conceding a lead of 99 runs in the first innings, the Indian openers gave a solid start in the wee hours of play on Day 2. The pair put up 43 runs on the board without being separated.

"The first hour is the key" - Michael Vaughan warns Indian batters against poking in the channel

KL Rahul (L) and Rohit Sharma have started the second innings well

Michael Vaughan predicts there will be movement on offer for the seamers early on Day 3. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have shown the ability to survive in such conditions, but the first hour of play will be crucial for India.

“The first hour is the key. It will swing more in the first hour. In terms of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, they have got the gift to be able to see off those balls that are bowled into that channel,” Michael Vaughan added.

The former England batter lauded the England pacers for attacking the channel consistently. He signed off by warning the Indian openers against poking at deliveries in the channel early on.

“We have seen continuously throughout this series how the England seamers are good enough to be able to control that channel. If they go chasing that channel too early when the ball is moving around, they will probably snick to the cordon," Michael Vaughan signed off.

The pitch will have a bit of moisture seeping in overnight. The morning session will be the most difficult to bat on and it is expected to get easier as the day progresses.

Edited by Diptanil Roy