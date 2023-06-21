"They were just too good for us" - James Anderson lauds Australia as England fall short at Edgbaston

Veteran England seamer James Anderson doffed his hat to Australia following the hosts' nail-biting two-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday. While the 40-year-old felt England did their best, he admitted that Australia were the better side on the day.

With the visitors requiring 54 runs with two wickets remaining, captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon held their nerves to get the job done. Cummins stayed unbeaten on 44 and hit the winning runs as Australia pulled off the second tallest chase at Edgbaston to go one-up in the five-match series.

Speaking to BBC after the game, Anderson defended England's first-innings declaration of 393-8 on the opening day, saying it was a positive one.

"We are gutted not to get over the line, but over the next few days when we look back at what we have done, we can be really proud. We have tried to dominate from ball one. The declaration was really positive. We fought and fought on a really placid pitch. But credit to Australia; they were just too good for us."

England captain Ben Stokes declared their innings late on Day 1, with Joe Root looking in pristine touch, remaining unbeaten on 118. The move came under fire, as the hosts had the chance to add a few more runs. However, Stokes expressed no regrets for the same.

"We have had five sold out days, and everyone has gone home happy" - James Anderson

While Anderson, who took only one wicket in the game, highlighted the need for improvement, he feels fans of both sides have been thoroughly entertained. The Lancashire bowler said:

"There are areas we can improve. There always is, and in tight games those chances do get put in the spotlight. But we will let it soak in, get over the disappointment and look at the positives.

"We have played some great cricket. We have had five sold out days, and everyone has gone home happy. Both sets of fans can go home saying they have been to one of the great Test matches."

Usman Khawaja, who scored 141 and 65, received the Player of the Match award. The second Test starts on June 28 at Lord's.

