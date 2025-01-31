"They should learn something" - Aakash Chopra on what Phil Salt and Harry Brook can learn from Jos Buttler heading into IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Former India player Aakash Chopra has urged Phil Salt and Harry Brook to learn from Jos Buttler how they should approach their batting in the remaining two T20Is against India. He pointed out that the England skipper has read the spinners from the hand and been able to control the game.

The fourth T20I of the five-match series between India and England will be played in Pune on Friday, January 31. The visitors trail 1-2 and will hope to register a second successive win to keep the series alive heading into the final game in Mumbai on February 2.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that Salt and Brook need to take lessons from Buttler's batting approach.

"What can Salt and Brook learn from Buttler? It's a good question because they should learn something. One of your guys is playing so well, he is able to control the innings and is scoring runs as well. Jos Buttler is showing repeatedly that you need to read the ball from the hand," he said (14:25).

Chopra added that Buttler's vast experience in Indian conditions has held him in good stead as he hasn't been overaggressive.

"The overaggressive game doesn't work. The plans should be slightly clear and you find a way to score runs. Jos Buttler is bringing his massive experience to the fore, that he will show how to score runs. His batting comes in the first or second over every time," he observed.

Jos Buttler has amassed 137 runs at an average of 45.67 in three innings in the ongoing series. He has a top score of 68, with Ben Duckett (51) being the other England player to score a half-century in the first three games.

"He doesn't hit every ball" - Aakash Chopra on Jos Buttler's batting approach

Jos Buttler is the only England player to aggregate more than 60 runs in the first three T20Is. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Jos Buttler's methodical approach has yielded him rich dividends.

"He knows where he has to go. He steps out and hits straight. He prefers the on-side a little because his bottom hand is dominant. He uses his right hand very well and then he picks his bowlers. He doesn't hit every ball," he said (15:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the England captain, unlike Harry Brook, hasn't been reckless.

"He tries to read the ball from the hand and is not batting recklessly. It seems at times that Harry Brook is unable to figure out and is batting recklessly, that he just goes on the front foot. If you are unable to read length, it becomes difficult because the first thing you need to know as soon as a spinner releases the ball is whether you have to play it off the front foot or the back foot," Chopra elaborated.

Harry Brook has aggregated 38 runs at an underwhelming average of 12.67 in three innings in the ongoing series. Phil Salt has fared worse, with his nine runs in three innings coming at a dismal average of 3.00.

