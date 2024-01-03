"They at least win all of their home Tests" - Salman Butt says India are miles ahead of Pakistan in red-ball cricket

Salman Butt feels that comparing Pakistan to India in Test cricket isn't fair, given the Men in Blue's impressive record in the longest format of the game.

Butt pointed out that while India lost the Boxing Day Test to South Africa, they still have a spectacular record at home. The former cricketer highlighted that Pakistan, on the other hand, have failed to dominate even on home soil.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Butt remarked:

"India have always struggled in South Africa. They have won in Australia but have not looked very comfortable in South Africa. However, you still cannot compare Pakistan to India. They at least win all of their home Tests; we tend to lose even at home.

"The comparison isn't there. Pakistan have never won a series in Australia, whereas they have won two over there. India have played good cricket in England as well."

Pakistan have not been at their best in the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia down under. Led by Shan Masood, they suffered back-to-back defeats to go 0-2 down.

"If such things continue, there won't be any difference between cricket and baseball" - Salman Butt on the absence of South Africa's main players from New Zealand Test series

Salman Butt expressed his displeasure over South Africa naming an inexperienced squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. The senior players were left out of the squad as the series coincides with this year's SA20.

Butt suggested that Cricket South Africa (CSA) should take notice of this issue and come up with a solution. He added:

"South Africa have named an inexperienced squad for the Test series, in which the captain himself is a debutant. Such a team was made just because their main players wanted to play in T20 leagues. I don't know if they will think about this or will just continue to distribute NOCs to the players. All of the top-class cricketers know that this is very wrong. If such things continue, there won't be any difference between cricket and baseball."

It is worth mentioning that South African selectors have appointed uncapped player Neil Brand as the captain for the New Zealand Test series, which will get underway on February 4.

