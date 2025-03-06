“They left nothing for Pakistan” - Mohammad Hafeez’s shocking attack on former stars after 2025 Champions Trophy exit

Former batter Mohammad Hafeez has lashed out at Pakistan's former stars, questioning their legacy after the current side's dismal performance in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Green continued their dismal showing in ICC events with a first-round exit in the home Champions Trophy.

The elimination saw several former players having a go at the current team for their forgettable performances over the past few years. Pakistan have suffered a hat-trick of first-round exits in ICC events, starting with the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup to the ongoing Champions Trophy.

The Test team hasn't fared much better, finishing at the bottom of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) table.

In an interaction on the talk show OutSide Edge Live that included former players Shoaib Akhtar and Shoaib Malik, Hafeez said (via Hindustan Times):

"I am a huge fan of those who played in the 1990s but when it comes to legacy, they left nothing for Pakistan. They didn't win an ICC event - they lost the (World Cups of) 1996, 1999 and 2003. We reached one final (in the 1999 World Cup) and lost that badly. As stars, as players, they were the mega superstars. But then they couldn't inspire us by winning an ICC event."

He continued:

"Then came a difficult period that we had to go through and then in 2007 we lost the final (of the T20 World Cup). In 2009 we won under Younis Khan's captaincy and so there was an inspiration for the next generation. Then unfortunately a bad incident happened with Pakistan cricket and we have still not been able to recover from that."

"Then we won the 2017 Champions Trophy, that was a huge source of inspiration. People idolise Babar Azam today and that is because even if he didn't play a big hand in that event, he was there. So that thing about winning ICC events, this the superstars of the 1990s couldn't do, with all due respect to their talents," he added.

Pakistan's last ICC success came in the 2017 Champions Trophy when they defeated arch-rivals India in the final by 180 runs. However, they have lost six consecutive ODIs to the Men in Blue since.

"These 73 one-dayers that Pakistan won against India, it is us who won it" - Shoaib Akhtar

In the same discussion, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar responded to Hafeez's remarks by pointing to their impressive head-to-head record against India in ODIs.

Despite the string of defeats to India in recent years, Pakistan hold a healthy 73-58 edge over them in the 50-over format. Yet, they have never managed to beat India in an ODI World Cup match, with the latter boasting an 8-0 advantage.

"These 73 one-dayers that Pakistan won against India, it is us who won it," Akhtar said.

Hafeez tried to soften the blow by saying:

"No doubt, and there has been a very strong legacy since the time of Imran Khan. There was some great cricket played during their time as well."

However, Akhtar closed the conversation by saying:

"No you can't cover up now, this video has been made already. You've already spoken about all big players."

Despite boasting several legendary players, Pakistan have tasted limited success in ICC events. They won their first title in the 1992 ODI World Cup, following which their only two triumphs came at the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy.

