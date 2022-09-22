"They are looking at me in all three formats" - Shardul Thakur reveals conversation with management and hopes for a recall

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has revealed that management are targeting him as an all-format player. Thakur, who has delivered telling performances in all three versions since his international debut in 2017, acknowledged his recent outings and hopes to be a consistent feature for the national team.

The Palghar-born player starred in India A's seven-wicket victory over New Zealand A on Thursday (September 22) in the first unofficial ODI. The right-arm seamer registered figures of 8.2-1-32-4 to restrict the tourists to 167. The hosts chased down the total as Rajat Patidar top-scored with 45* to secure a seven-wicket win.

BCCI @BCCI



Sanju Samson to lead the team for the same.



More details here bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS - India "A" squad for one-day series against New Zealand "A" announced.Sanju Samson to lead the team for the same.More details here NEWS - India "A" squad for one-day series against New Zealand "A" announced.Sanju Samson to lead the team for the same.More details here 👇👇bcci.tv/articles/2022/…

Thakur recalled the conversation between him and the management, labeling the all-rounder as an all-format player. However, he admitted that India's packed schedule hasn't given way to a more prolonged or substantial chat.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"In the first conversation between them and me, they conveyed to me that I am a three-format player for them. They are looking at me in all three formats. After that, we really did not sit and have a chat because we have been playing games regularly.

"If you see, the schedule is packed. The Indian team is playing series after series with a gap of just four-five days. No one has really had time to sit and chat with each other."

He added:

"I am bowling well, getting wickets. Even in the last two white-ball series that I've played, I have taken wickets. So definitely looking for a national call again whenever they want my services."

Thakur's most recent ODI, which came against Zimbabwe in August in Harare, saw him record figures of 9-0-55-1. The solitary wicket was of Sikandar Raza, who scored a hundred but could not take the hosts over the line while chasing 290.

"In recent years, the switch has been happening a lot" - Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur in a Test in England. (Credits: Getty)

Thakur admitted that since the advent of T20 cricket, players have had to switch between formats consistently. However, he feels they have to be ready whenever the opportunity comes.

He said:

"The moment T20 cricket was introduced, players had the challenge to switch between formats. As a professional, it's our responsibility to switch immediately. In recent years, the switch has been happening a lot.

"It's not the case where you play red ball first, you move on to ODIs and then T20Is, it all depends on what kind of schedule we have."

He added:

"I think as a player we just have to be ready and whenever we get time, apart from playing a match, like in nets or maybe a couple of days between the series, we just have to practise different skills that you would use in different formats."

The Delhi Capitals all-rounder, part of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, didn't make it to the squad for the upcoming edition in Australia.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far