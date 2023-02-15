"They have a lot of top-order batters and have to somehow fit them in" - Abhinav Mukund on Gujarat Giants' problem area after WPL 2023 Auction

Abhinav Mukund believes Gujarat Giants' top-heavy batting lineup could prove to be their Achilles heel in WPL 2023.

The Giants bought a full quota of 18 players, including six foreigners, at the WPL Auction 2023 in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. They exhausted almost their entire 12-crore budget while making these acquisitions as they were left with just ₹5 lakh at the end of the bidding process.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Mukund was asked about his thoughts on how the Gujarat Giants shaped up after initial concerns about the lack of Indian talent, to which he responded:

"I would still think they have a few gaps. If you look at the squad composition, I feel they have got a lot of top-order batters and they have got to fit them in somehow or the other."

The former Indian opener reckons the Gujarat-based franchise is overstaffed with top-order batters, elaborating:

"They have got Sophia Dunkley, Beth Mooney, Dottin bats at the top. So they have got a lot of top-order depth and unfortunately, I just feel like someone has to jump in into the middle order."

Apart from Sophia Dunkley, Beth Mooney and Deandra Dottin, the Giants also have Sabbineni Meghana as an opener among their Indian recruits.

"That's where they might lack a bit of experience" - Abhinav Mukund on Gujarat Giants' middle-order concern

Ashleigh Gardner is expected to shore up the Gujarat Giants' middle order.

Abhinav Mukund feels the Gujarat Giants' inexperienced middle order might prove to be their stumbling block, reasoning:

"I realize that it is very different to the men's game, where you have to pick your middle order with a lot of all-rounders, and I feel that's where they might lack a bit of experience. There is a little bit of inexperience there in terms of just having domestic Indian players in the squad in the middle."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the franchise might be overdependent on the likes of Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland, observing:

"They have got some exciting young girls who are part of this team, that's what I like about them, but I feel it's got to be either Ash Gardner, Beth Mooney, or someone like a Sutherland to win them games. The other players are more role players rather than superstars."

Mukund concluded by giving a 6.5 out of 10 rating to the Giants. He reiterated that he is not particularly chuffed about their likely overreliance on a few players.

