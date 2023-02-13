GG Squad 2023: Full Gujarat Giants squad for WPL 2023

Gujarat Giants are one of three franchises who have filled all 18 available spots in their squad for WPL 2023. The Ahmedabad-based franchise, owned by Adani Sportsline, invested more in foreign talents. They splurged a whopping ₹3.2 crore to acquire Australian star Ashleigh Gardener's services.

The Giants also spent ₹2 crore to sign Gardener's compatriot Beth Mooney. Deandra Dottin, Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland are some of the other high-profile names that are present in the GG squad's overseas section.

Unlike Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, Gujarat did not go all out for any Indian star. In fact, their most expensive signing among the Indian players was all-rounder Sneh Rana, for whom they spent ₹75 lakh.

Here's a look at the complete list of players present in the GG squad for the WPL 2023 season.

GG WPL 2023 squad: Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha and Monica Patel.

Players bought by Gujarat Giants with prices in WPL Auction 2023

Hurley Gala (₹10 lakh) Ashwani Kumari (₹35 lakh) Sushma Verma (₹60 lakh) Ashleigh Gardener (₹3.2 crore) Harleen Deol (₹40 lakh) Deandra Dottin (₹60 lakh) Annabel Sutherland (₹70 lakh) Sneh Rana (₹75 lakh) Tanuja Kanwer (₹50 lakh) Monica Patel (₹30 lakh) Shabnam Md Shakil (₹10 lakh) Georgia Wareham (₹75 lakh) Mansi Joshi (₹30 lakh) Dayalana Hemlatha (₹30 lakh) Sophia Dunkley (₹60 lakh) Sabbhineni Meghana (₹30 lakh) Beth Mooney (₹2 crore) Parunika Sisodia (₹10 lakh)

Gujarat Giants will reportedly play against Mumbai Indians in the first match of WPL 2023. It will be interesting to see how the Ahmedabad-based franchise performs in the first ever Women's Premier League tournament this year.

