“They are making our players wear saffron jerseys” – Mamata Banerjee reacts to India’s loss at 2023 World Cup final

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made a bizarre claim about Team India’s loss in the 2023 World Cup final. With her remarks, she also took an indirect dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which uses a saffron-colored flag.

Mamata Banerjee, who founded the Trinamool Congress, said that the Men in Blue would’ve won the match had it taken place in Kolkata or Mumbai. The 68-year-old added that India’s loss came because the players wore a tinge of orange jerseys, calling it a bad omen.

In a video shared on X today (November 23), Banerjee said:

“Team India would have won had the final happened at Eden Gardens in Kolkata or at Wankhede in Mumbai. They are making our players wear saffron jerseys. Our players had opposed changing the blue jerseys and thus they added a touch of saffron to the blue jersey. Wherever the paapi (sinner) goes, the omen follows. Sin spares none.”

For the unversed, the Pat Cummins-led Australia beat India by six wickets to become six-time champions in front of a 1.3 million crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

India failed to defend 240 as Travis Head slammed a century to take the Aussies past the finish line. The shocking loss came after the Men in Blue registered 10 wins on the trot in the marquee ICC tournament.

Several BJP officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, attended the event.

Earlier on Tuesday, former India cricketer Kirti Azad disapproved of PM Modi consoling Indian players inside the dressing room.

“We stand with you today and always” – How PM Modi reacted to India’s loss vs Australia in 2023 World Cup final

Prime Minister Modi lauded the Men in Blue for their 10-match unbeaten streak following their shocking loss versus Australia in the 2023 World Cup final. The 73-year-old wrote on Twitter:

“Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always.”

Following the ODI World Cup, the focus now shifts to the 2024 T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will begin preparations with a five-match T20I series against Australia, starting today in Visakhapatnam.