"They need to get as much credit as the captain" - Former Indian all-rounder's brutal dig at media ahead of ENG vs IND 3rd Test 2025

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh launched a scathing attack on the media for giving chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir no credit after the incredible victory in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. Team India had lost seven out of their previous nine Tests before the Edgbaston outing, resulting in criticism of Gambhir.

Since he took over as the head coach around the same time last year, the side has struggled in Tests with only three wins in 11 matches. Yet, the side responded in style against all odds at Edgbaston to pull off India's biggest-ever away Test win by 336 runs.

When asked about Gambhir and Agarkar not getting their due for the victory, a visibly agitated Yuvraj told TOI [0:41]:

"That's you guys (Media). You are the one that criticizes them more when we lose. But when they win, they need to get as much credit as the captain as well. So, it's the media. Since Ajit Agarkar has come, You won the T20 World Cup, you've been in the finals of 50 overs, you won the Champions Trophy and now you won in Edgbaston. So, there has to be credit given to Gautam (Gambhir) and Ajit Agarkar as well, and the other selectors."

The recent Edgbaston victory was India's first at the venue in nine Tests. It came after the side suffered a heartbreaking defeat by five wickets in the series opener at Leeds.

"He has taken this responsibility head-on" - Yuvraj Singh on Indian captain Shubman Gill

Yuvraj Singh praised Team India skipper Shubman Gill for his captaincy and batting heroics in the ongoing England series. The 25-year-old was appointed the Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format in May.

The youngster has taken to captaincy like fish to water, scoring 585 runs in two Tests, with a double century and two centuries.

"Very proud. I've seen his growth and I knew he is one of the hardest workers in the team and will make it to the top. He has taken this responsibility head-on, probably the best guy to do it. I really hope from here, he goes really high," said Yuvraj [0:06] (via the aforementioned source).

Gill broke many batting records in the Edgbaston Test with his 269 and 161 in the two innings. It includes the highest-ever score by an Indian captain in Tests and the highest score by an Indian batter in England.

