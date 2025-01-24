“They need to play him” - Former Australia captain backs youngster to play in Sri Lanka despite BGT 2024-25 controversy

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has opined that Sam Konstas needs to be given an opportunity at the top of the order in the upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka. With Konstas set to play internationals for the first time in the sub-continent, Ponting reckons it will be a good learning experience.

The 19-year-old grabbed eyeballs during Australia's recent home series against India with some fearless strokeplay while opening the innings. With Jasprit Bumrah taking the new ball, Konstas took him on during his debut, scoring a brisk innings of 60.

Ponting, who will be on commentary duty for Channel 7, expects the selectors to go for the youngster, given they identified him during the recent series. As quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, the 50-year-old stated:

"I think they’ll pick Konstas and I think they should pick Konstas. He’s the one they’ve identified, he’s hit the ground running here in his first innings as well. He provided a lot of entertainment and a lot of buzz around that whole series. I think they need to play him, to be honest. It’s a hard place to play and a hard place to win."

"It’ll be hard place to bat for all of our guys, but especially some of the younger guys who haven’t experienced those conditions much in the past. But I think they should pick him, it’ll be a great learning experience for him."

The New South Welshman was also involved in a couple of flashpoints in the series, starting with Virat Kohli shoulder-barging him on day one in Melbourne. He went on to indulge with Bumrah in a verbal altercation in the Sydney Test, provoking the Indian players to get back at him.

"It probably suits him to be able to open in those conditions" - Ricky Ponting on Travis Head opening for Australia

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: Getty)

While Ponting feels Travis Head is suited to opening the batting, he equally endorsed Konstas for the role if Australia see him as a long-term candidate. He added:

"It probably suits him to be able to open in those conditions and get off and away against the new ball against the quicks and be 20 or 30 not out when the spinners come on. But I think there’s an opportunity here with Konstas if he’s going to be a long term opener and I think everyone hopes that he will be,there’s a great opportunity for them to give him the experience he needs in these conditions."

Australia's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka begins on January 29.

