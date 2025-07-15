“They obviously like the food here” - Former captain’s hilarious take on India’s collapses in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan joked that Team India have taken a liking to the food at the English venues, ensuring that they are dismissed right before the Lunch break to savor it. The Men in Blue lost Nitish Kumar Reddy's wicket at the stroke of Lunch on Day 5 of the third Test at Lord's, and the same story had unfolded in the first innings when Rishabh Pant was run out at the end of the session.

Dismissals right before the first break have been a constant theme for India throughout the series, beginning with KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan departing on Day 1 of the series opener in Headingley. Even in the second Test, Karun Nair was dismissed right before the Lunch Break off Brydon Carse's bowling.

Vaughan put down the recurring theme of such dismissals to poor concentration, and an overly cautious approach.

"Gill will be slightly concerned that you go to Leeds and collapse, then the little collapse on Day 4, and now another three quick wickets this morning. Yeah (on losing wickets before lunch being a concern for India), they obviously like the food here, thinking about the lunches they can have if they are dismissed. But, that is just concentration. The more you think about batting differently towards the end of a session, the more you are probably going to get out," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan highlighted how collapses have proven costly for India in the series, including the late one on Day 4, where Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, and Akash Deep were dismissed right before stumps.

"You go back to last night where they lost those three late wickets. That really is where the Test match has been lost for India. They should have down that 193. There was enough in the pitch, I guess to cause a little bit of a problem, but in terms of a batting line up on paper, you are looking at it going, they surely have 193," he added.

Despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck in the run chase, India had recovered in the run chase to be placed at 41-1. However, England's late burst with the ball proved too hot to handle as India had to resume Day 5 from 58-4 instead of a secure position.

"Rishabh's hand injury clearly had an effect" - Michael Vaughan on the Indian wicket-keeper's absence with the gloves in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

A massive moment in the game unfolded on Day 1 itself after Rishabh Pant sustained an injury to his finger while keeping wickets. He was immediately replaced by substitute wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel, who continued the glove-keeping duties till the end of the game as Pant recovered.

The southpaw, however, was just about fit to bat. He scored a brilliant fifty in the first innings before being run out, and was castled for nine runs in the second innings by Jofra Archer. He would often leave his injured hand right off the handle before his bat made contact with the ball, so as not to feel the shock and aggravate the injury. Batting with discomfort for the majority of his stint, it remains to be seen whether he is fit for the crucial fourth Test.

Vaughan opined that Team India missed Rishabh Pant's energy and body language while fielding.

"Rishabh's hand injury clearly had an effect. Not having him there, I know Dhruv Jurel is a very good wicket-keeper, but not having Rishabh behind the stumps, because he gives it a little bit of chirp and he is tactically very good," he added.

The fourth Test between the two heavyweights will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23, onwards. England currently lead the five-match series 2-1.

