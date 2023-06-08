"They should have played Ashwin" - Damien Fleming laments off-spinner's absence from India's XI for WTC final

Former Australian seamer Damien Fleming has opened up on India excluding Ravichandran Ashwin for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Fleming also felt that the team combination forced them to bowl first at The Oval.

Ashwin's omission was the biggest talking point of day one of the WTC final as India chose four seamers after winning the toss and bowling first. It backfired as Australia made hay, reaching 327-3 at stumps, headlined by Travis Head's 146 and his unbroken 251-run stand with Steve Smith.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Once India decided to bowl first (in case, India won the toss), there was no way they would’ve played Ashwin. Four seamers was the right way to go. And Jadeja has got the nod over Ash in almost all overseas Tests in this cycle…so, how and why did you expect anything different… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Once India decided to bowl first (in case, India won the toss), there was no way they would’ve played Ashwin. Four seamers was the right way to go. And Jadeja has got the nod over Ash in almost all overseas Tests in this cycle…so, how and why did you expect anything different… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Speaking to SEN's Gerard Whateley, Fleming observed that Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur failed to build pressure, making Ashwin's case even stronger. He also felt that India's batting unit looks very thin.

"I think their selection forced their hand, winning the toss (and choosing to bowl) because of little bit of grass," Fleming said. "My worry for India is, I think they're short on batting. KS Bharat is batting at six who only averaged 20 in that series against Australia and then you're relying on the bowling all-rounders in Jadeja."

"I thought Ashwin would play and in hindsight, he should have, because I thought Yadav and Thakur just didn't build pressure, did they? In good conditions for them. They should have played Ashwin," he added.

India managed only three wickets between their pacers Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav. Siraj and Shardul plucked Usman Khawaja and David Warner, respectively, in the first session, while Shami dismissed Marnus Labuschagne immediately after Lunch.

"I can see why they bowled first" - Damien Fleming

India celebrate Usman Khawaja's wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

Fleming also warned that he can't see Australia lose if they make 500, but predicts Ravindra Jadeja to play a vital role in the second innings.

"I can see why they bowled first as I said with the short batting line up," he said. "But they needed to be ahead of the game on day one hoping that Jadeja would play a big part in the second innings for Australia. But if Australia gets 500 here, I just can't see Australia losing the game. That pitch to me, looks like it'll move at least for the next two days."

BCCI @BCCI



Australia ended Day 1 at 327/3.



See you tomorrow for Day 2 action.



Scorecard bit.ly/AUSvIND-2023-W…



#TeamIndia Stumps on the opening day of #WTC23 Final!Australia ended Day 1 at 327/3.See you tomorrow for Day 2 action.Scorecard Stumps on the opening day of #WTC23 Final!Australia ended Day 1 at 327/3. See you tomorrow for Day 2 action. Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/AUSvIND-2023-W…#TeamIndia https://t.co/G0Lbyt17Bm

The second-ranked Test side will look to further solidify their position on day 2. Smith, unbeaten on 95, will hope to reach his 31st Test hundred.

Poll : 0 votes