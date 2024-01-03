"They're just managing my workload" - Shaheen Afridi on being rested by Pakistan for the 3rd AUS vs PAK Test in Sydney

Pakistan made a bold decision by resting their pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi for the ongoing third and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Men in Green changed their bowling combination altogether, with Sajid Khan coming into the playing XI as a specialist spinner while Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal, and Mir Hamza forged the pace attack.

Pakistan are scheduled to play a five-match T20I series in New Zealand from January 12 onwards, and the decision to rest Afridi has been taken, keeping that in mind. The left-arm pacer struggled initially on the tour of Australia, with his lack of pace being a key factor.

However, his performances improved as the series progressed, with Afridi picking up four wickets in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"I played two games, and a lot of overs to be honest. They're just managing my workload, the medical team and team management decided to take a rest for this (Test)," Afridi said in an interaction with the broadcasters during Lunch on Day 1 in Sydney.

Afridi ended up with eight wickets in two matches but could have had more if not for Pakistan's poor fielding efforts.

"I think that I can take more wickets, but unfortunately catches win matches, and unfortunately we missed those opportunities on the field most of the time. It has been a good tour so far and the last game that we played was quite awesome. As a bowling unit, and as a team, we gave our best, the result was not in our hands, but we tried," Afridi said

Afridi has been viewing the proceedings of the third Test from the dressing room as Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. A horrid start awaited the visitors as they were reduced to 4-2 in the second over itself. They ended the first session at 75-4, with Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan currently in the middle.

"The wicket looks okay so far, and in the matches that have been played here before, it has favored the team batting first. They bowled in good areas this morning, and Saim Ayub our superstar, he is new, so these sort of things happen. But, we will come back soon. It was a tough first session, but Shan and Rizwan are still at the crease and we are hopeful that they will put together a huge partnership," Afridi opined

Masood was caught at slip early in the second session but was handed a huge reprieve after Mitchell Marsh overstepped while delivering the ball.

"It is a very proud moment for me to represent Pakistan as the captain" - Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi was named as the T20I skipper after Babar Azam chose to relinquish his post as captain across all formats. The pacer's first assignment comes in the form of the upcoming away series against New Zealand.

"It is a very proud moment for me to represent Pakistan as the captain, for my family as well. It is a challenge for me as a new captain to figure out how to manage the team and the challenges coming with the World Cup and all," the newly appointed T20I skipper said.

The decision to rest Afridi for the third Test has not been well received by fans and pundits alike. Former Pakistani players have expressed their displeasure on air during the first session of the third Test while fans also voiced their frustration on social media.

How will the spearhead fare in his first assignment as captain of Pakistan? Let us know what you think.

